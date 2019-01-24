West Indies women's team to tour Pakistan for T20 matches; captain Stafanie Taylor to miss series due to security concern
However, West Indies will be without skipper Stafanie Taylor who opted out of the series in Pakistan beginning on 31 January, citing security concerns.
West Indies will send their women’s team to play three Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi in their bid to help revive international cricket in Pakistan, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Thursday.
Pakistan hosted the West Indies men’s team last April in a country that has been largely shunned by international sides due to security concerns after an attack on the Sri Lankan team by gunmen in 2009.
West Indies will begin their T20 tour in Karachi from 31 January. Reuters
However, the visitors will be without skipper Stafanie Taylor who opted out of the series in Pakistan beginning on 31 January, citing security concerns.
She will only join the team for the ICC ODI Championship games against Pakistan in Dubai.
Merissa Aguilleira will lead the side while Shakera Selman has been named vice-captain.
“This tour is a further major step for our friends at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to bring their cricket back home,” CWI Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave said.
PCB’s Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad said the decision endorsed their position that Pakistan was as safe as any other country.
“On behalf of the PCB, I would like to say that we are confident that this tour will go a long way in the complete revival of international cricket in Pakistan,” he said.
The West Indies women’s team will arrive in Dubai on 26 January for a training camp before travelling to Karachi four days later.
The teams will return to Dubai for three ICC Women’s Championship one-day international matches when skipper Taylor will join the West Indies squad.
Jan 24, 2019
Jan 24, 2019 17:26:47 IST
