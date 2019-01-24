First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 1st ODI Jan 25, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 3 wickets
ACC T20 | Final Jan 24, 2019
QAT Vs KSA
Saudi Arabia beat Qatar by 8 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 26, 2019
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
NEP in UAE Jan 26, 2019
UAE vs NEP
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies women's team to tour Pakistan for T20 matches; captain Stafanie Taylor to miss series due to security concern

However, West Indies will be without skipper Stafanie Taylor who opted out of the series in Pakistan beginning on 31 January, citing security concerns.

Reuters, Jan 24, 2019 16:15:20 IST

West Indies will send their women’s team to play three Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi in their bid to help revive international cricket in Pakistan, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Thursday.

Pakistan hosted the West Indies men’s team last April in a country that has been largely shunned by international sides due to security concerns after an attack on the Sri Lankan team by gunmen in 2009.

West Indies will begin their T20 tour in Karachi from 31 January. Reuters

West Indies will begin their T20 tour in Karachi from 31 January. Reuters

However, the visitors will be without skipper Stafanie Taylor who opted out of the series in Pakistan beginning on 31 January, citing security concerns.

She will only join the team for the ICC ODI Championship games against Pakistan in Dubai.

Merissa Aguilleira will lead the side while Shakera Selman has been named vice-captain.

“This tour is a further major step for our friends at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to bring their cricket back home,” CWI Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave said.

PCB’s Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad said the decision endorsed their position that Pakistan was as safe as any other country.

“On behalf of the PCB, I would like to say that we are confident that this tour will go a long way in the complete revival of international cricket in Pakistan,” he said.

The West Indies women’s team will arrive in Dubai on 26 January for a training camp before travelling to Karachi four days later.

The teams will return to Dubai for three ICC Women’s Championship one-day international matches when skipper Taylor will join the West Indies squad.

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2019 17:26:47 IST

Tags : Cricket West Indies, Merissa Aguilleira, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, Shakera Selman, SportsTracker, Stafanie Taylor, West Indies, Women's Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7351 121
3 New Zealand 5188 113
4 South Africa 5037 110
5 Pakistan 4531 103
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all