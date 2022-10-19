West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Live Score and Updates: WI lose wickets in quick succession vs ZIM

Playing XI:

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(wk/c), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva(wk/c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani



Toss | West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first

T20 giants West Indies will face a resurgent Zimbabwe team in an all-important group B clash in Hobart.

A defeat here for the West Indies will almost ensure their ouster from the tournament, and hence, a victory is a must for them against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe will apply full force to ensure something unthinkable can happen and they can overturn the West Indies chapter from international T20 cricket.

The Caribbean side has already depleted with some of the biggest stars’ absence from the multinational tournament. A loss and first-round exit will mean a change in the T20I dynamics.

The pitch and conditions are expected to suit the pacers and both teams have adequate arsenal to exploit the conditions.

While Sikandar Raza held the Zimbabwe batting in the first match, others will want to support him against West Indies. The latter will expect one or two batters to stand up and salvage the team. More so after Coach Phil Simmons had termed their batting “unprofessional” after the first match.

Ireland defeating Scotland has given a breather to West Indies, as even a loss today will not completely outdo them from the tournament. But they will expect to win and make things even and have the last match as a decider.

