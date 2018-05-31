India might not be playing Pakistan in a bilateral series but the players from the two countries will come together to play for a good cause such as this. Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami are the two players from India, who are a part of the World XI side, whereas we have Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi from Pakistan.

The players are out on the field, warming up and there is a friendly vibe all around.

World XI has won the toss and has chosen to bowl first.

Players are coming out on the field. We are just a few seconds away from Ball 1.

Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis will open the innings for West Indies. You cannot miss this!

FOUR! Fullish from McLenaghan and Lewis swings his arm and gets a boundary through the covers.

FOUR! On the legs and Lewis ficks the ball easily to the fine and fetches four more.

After 1 overs,West Indies 11/0 ( Chris Gayle 1 , Evin Lewis 10) Good start from McLenaghan as he bowls a perfect yorker to Gayle first up. Huge appeal but it was more for fun. But this is a good start from West Indies as Lewis has fetched 8 runs in boundaries. Runs galose this pitch it seems.

Tymal Mills, left-arm fast, comes to bowl the second over.

After 2 overs,West Indies 11/0 ( Chris Gayle 1 , Evin Lewis 10) Mills comes in to bowl the second over and Gayle tries to go big on the first ball itself but missed it completely. Second balls comes back in to square him up. Mills has been able to beat Gayle on a number off occasions so far. It's a maiden and this over was bowled to Gayle. How impressive was he? We leave it for you to decide

SIX! Short in length from Malin and Lewis pulls it for a maximum over the deep mid-wicket.

SIX! Malik comes round the wicket to Lewis, he gives himself space, keeps the shape and goes big over covers for a big one.

After 3 overs,West Indies 23/0 ( Chris Gayle 1 , Evin Lewis 22) Shoaib Malik comes into the attack. And Lewis goes big over the deep mid-wicket for a six on only the second ball. He went big again on the fourth ball and almost for boundaries on the last two. He is looking in some good touch today.

After 4 overs,West Indies 26/0 ( Chris Gayle 2 , Evin Lewis 24) Mills back on. Gayle continues to miss the balls. He was slowing down in form in the late half of the IPL and we can see the slump here. Mills has been mixing well, giving Gayle no idea of what is coming. One ball hit Gayle's helmet grill and Afridi went up to him and to say, "keep the eye on the ball, please." Excellent over from Mills comes to an end. Just 2 runs from it.

SIX! Not too short but short enough for Lewis, who rocks back and pulls it over the mid-wicket for a huge one.

FOUR! This time Perera misses the line and bowls outside the off stump, Lewis finds the gap between point and cover to fetch a boundary.

After 5 overs,West Indies 39/0 ( Chris Gayle 4 , Evin Lewis 35) Thisara Perera is into the attack. But it is Lewis who is in an attacking mode today. Hit one six and four and to be honest, he is making it up for Gayle's dismall day today so far.

FOUR! Mills pitches it full, ball coming in to Gayle and the Big Man clears the front leg and slashes it for four to deep mid-wicket.

DROPPED! Gayle cleared the legs but did not pick the slower one, the ball went up in the air and Mitchell McLenaghan running backwards from mid-on missed it completely.

FOUR! Fifty comes up for West Indies with this boundary. Lewis waited for the ball, made room and hit it through covers for four

After 6 overs,West Indies 51/0 ( Chris Gayle 10 , Evin Lewis 39) Mills bowls his third over on the trot and this time Gayle slashed him for a boundary. Lewis too had a good laugh in this over. 12 from the over. West Indies getting a move on.

FOUR! Perera gives a little room to Lewis, who gives a deft touch to the ball and fielder at short third man misses it. Another boundary.

FIFTY! He brings it up with a murderous shot. Full-toss from Perera and he bludgeons it over the deep mid-wicket !

After 7 overs,West Indies 65/0 ( Chris Gayle 12 , Evin Lewis 51) Perera continues and Gayle is beginning to open his arms and more importantely is connecting now. Lewis reaches his fifty in the over. He is looking all set for a big one.

SIX! Rashid drifting a little on the legs, Lewis sits and sweeps it for a six.

OUT! Leggie this time at 62 mph from Rashid to Lewis, who could not pick it. Caught in the front of the stumps on back foot. Umpire raised the finger. Lewis lbw b Rashid Khan 58(26)

After 8 overs,West Indies 75/1 ( Chris Gayle 13 , Andre Fletcher 0) Rashid Khan is into the attack and as usual he has provided a breakthrough to his side in the first over itself. But what an innings from Lewis as well. Has given a great start to West Indies in this match.

After 9 overs,West Indies 81/1 ( Chris Gayle 17 , Andre Fletcher 2) Afridi brings Malik back into the attack. Gayle and Andre Fletcher, who is the new man in are rotating the stike at the moment. This is an unlike Gayle innings. He is 17 off 25 balls. We think something big is around the corner.

FOUR! A little slower from Rashid and Fletcher goes big over his head to fetch a boundary.

After 10 overs,West Indies 87/1 ( Chris Gayle 18 , Andre Fletcher 7) Rashid back on and he was hit for a four on the very first ball. Rashid, as always, improves on the length quickly. Gayle continues keeping patience in this innings which is quite unique to see.

OUT! Gayle has been clean bowled by a quicker, straight delivery from Shoaib Malik. Gayle b Shoaib Malik 18(28)

SIX! Samuels stayed quiet for a while to Malik and then came out to clear long-on for a maximum.

SIX! On the leg stump line and Samuels flicks this one for a six over the deep mid-wicket.

After 11 overs,West Indies 100/2 ( Andre Fletcher 7 , Marlon Samuels 12) Malik comes back on and he has gotten rid of Gayle straightaway. This is a big wicket but to be honest, West Indies would not mind it as he was batting realy slow. Samuels, the next man is off to a great start with two back to back sixes in the same over.

OUT! A very slow leg-spinner from Afridi, Fletcher falls into the trap, comes out and misses it completely. Luke Ronchi does the rest behind the stumps. Andre Fletcher st Ronchi b Afridi 7(9)

After 12 overs,West Indies 101/3 ( Marlon Samuels 12 , Denesh Ramdin (W) 1) Shahid Afridi brings himself to the attack and he sent Flethcer back to the hut. He is spinning the ball to a great degree and that is good to see from Afridi who was not fully fit before the match.

Preview: A galaxy of former and current stars will be in action at the iconic Lord's on Thursday to play an exhibition match between the ICC World XI and the West Indies and help raise funds for the refurbishment of five cricket stadia in the Caribbean that were damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has finally been named to lead the World XI after England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan sustained a broken finger during a domestic match.

"It's a great honour to be leading the ICC World XI side, that too for such a good cause. I'm sure all the players from either side are looking forward to the match with great enthusiasm and people will get to see some high-quality cricket on Thursday," Afridi said on Twitter.

The World XI side, in fact, has had more than a few changes since being formally announced.

Morgan was the first name announced, followed by those of Afridi, his compatriot Shoaib Malik and Thisara Perera, the Sri Lanka T20I captain. Next came Rashid Khan, the Afghan leg-spin superstar, and Bangladesh stalwarts Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, followed by Indians Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya and New Zealanders Luke Ronchi and Mitchell McClenaghan.

That completed the XI, but Shakib opted out because of personal reasons and was replaced by the exciting teenaged Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

Pandya has also opted out since then, to be replaced by countrymate Mohammed Shami, who has also been swapped with Tymal Mills, while Sam Billings has filled in for Morgan.

English cricketers Adil Rashid and Sam Curran have also been late additions to the 13-man squad.

The squad still wears an extremely strong look. Iqbal, Billings, Karthik, Ronchi and Malik, with Afridi and Perera providing excellent options for a late burst, makes for a mouth-watering batting line-up.

Karthik, Ronchi and Billings are all wicket-keeping candidates, while in McClenaghan, Curran and Mills, there's a good pace department.

But the most exciting is perhaps the spin attack, or the leg-spin attack, with the two Rashids and Lamichhane all available for selection, not to forget Afridi himself.

With Samuel Badree on the other side, this one could well be the greatest exhibition of T20 leg-spin bowling ever.

Whichever combination Afridi and Andy Flower, the World XI coach, decide to put out on the field should provide excellent competition to the defending ICC World T20 champions.

Carlos Brathwaite, who hit Ben Stokes for four successive sixes to win the Windies the last ICC World T20 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in April 2016, is the captain of the Windies side, and the squad has some fantastic T20 talent in their midst.

T20 stars Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Badree are the big names in Brathwaite's line-up, while in Marlon Samuels, Andre Fletcher, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Kesrick Williams and others, there's a lot of firepower.

Six of those players were a part of the XI that won the World T20 2016 final.

Squads:

ICC World XI: Shahid Afridi (Captain), Sam Billings (WK), Sam Curran, Tamim Iqbal, Tymal Mills, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mitchell McClenaghan, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Luke Ronchi (WK), Adil Rashid.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Samuel Badree, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Kesrick Williams