West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Visitors recall leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay from tour over poor conduct
Sri Lanka on Saturday recalled leg spinner Jeffrey Vandersay from the Windies tour over "conduct" that violated contractual obligations, Sri Lanka's cricket board (SLC) said.
Agence France-Presse,
June 24, 2018
Colombo: Sri Lanka on Saturday recalled leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay from the Windies tour over "conduct" that violated contractual obligations, Sri Lanka's cricket board (SLC) said.
The 28-year-old is an uncapped Test player, but he was included in a 17-member squad for the three Test series against the Windies.
File image of Sri Lanka's Jeffrey Vandersay. AFP
"Vandersay, who toured West Indies with the national team is sent back to Sri Lanka owing to his conduct, which amounts to breach of contractual obligations," the board said in a brief statement, without giving further details.
The recall adds to the woes of Sri Lanka, who are already facing the final match without regular captain Dinesh Chandimal.
He was slapped with a one-match ban over ball tampering charges during the 2nd Test that ended in a draw.
Suranga Lakmal was appointed captain in Chandimal's absence. The Windies are 1-0 up in the series.
Chandimal was given the ban after being spotted by television cameras during the second Test applying saliva to the ball, apparently with a sweet in his mouth.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday dismissed Chandimal's appeal. A fine of 100 per cent of his match fee and two suspension points were also upheld.
Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha also face possible disciplinary action after refusing to take to the field for two hours after the incident.
The three admitted on Friday "conduct... contrary to the spirit of the game" and will face a preliminary ICC hearing on 10 July.
Hathurusingha and Gurusinha are free to perform their duties until then, but Chandimal will have to sit out the 3rd Test.
Chandimal's ban came after a string of defeats — including a Test and one-day whitewash to India — and corruption allegations.
