West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Visitors' captain Dinesh Chandimal appeals against ball-tampering suspension
Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal on Thursday appealed against the ICC's decision to suspend him from the third Test of the ongoing tour of the Windies due to ball-tampering.
Press Trust of India,
June 21, 2018
Gros Islet: Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal on Thursday appealed against the ICC's decision to suspend him from the third Test of the ongoing tour of the Windies due to ball-tampering.
File image of Dinesh Chandimal. AP
Chandimal had been charged by the ICC for ball-tampering during the second Test here after video evidence suggested that he applied saliva to the ball shortly after putting what appeared to be a sweet in his mouth.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge, before attending the hearing where match referee Javagal Srinath, after utilising the time available to him under the code to make his decision, handed Chandimal the maximum punishment, which was two suspension points and a fine of 100 percent of his match fee.
"Dinesh Chandimal has appealed against the match referee's findings that saw him suspended for one Test after being found guilty of changing the condition of the ball," the ICC said on its twitter handle.
He was found guilty of changing the condition of the ball during the second day's play of the second Test, which concluded on Monday.
During a hearing held at the end of the Test, in which video evidence was used in the presence of the Sri Lanka team management as well as the match officials, Chandimal admitted putting something in his mouth but wasn't able to recall what it was.
Commenting on his decision, Srinath had said: "After reviewing the footage of the incident, it is clear that Dinesh applied an artificial substance to the ball, namely saliva containing the residue of something he had in his mouth, an action which is prohibited under the ICC Code of Conduct."
ICC Chief Executive David Richardson backed the Playing Control Team, when he said: "The ICC fully supports the match officials in their decision and will continue to do so in any other such instances.
Updated Date:
Jun 21, 2018
Dinesh Chandimal ball-tampering fiasco: Sri Lanka captain found guilty of changing ball condition, ICC bans him for one Test
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Pacer Shannon Gabriel jumps to career-best 12th position in ICC Test bowlers rankings
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Shannon Gabriel bags career-best figures but visitors' lead nears 300 on Day 4