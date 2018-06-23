Barbados: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday named paceman Suranga Lakmal as skipper for the third and final Test against the West Indies that gets underway here late Saturday -- with a pink ball and under lights.

The decision has come in the aftermath of regular captain Dinesh Chandimal's ban being upheld by the International Cricket Council (ICC) appointed Judicial Commissioner, Michael Beloff, who rejected his appeal against the ball-tampering sanction on Friday.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Suranga Lakmal to captain the third Test against West Indies, which will start Saturday. Lakmal was appointed as the captain, in the absence of Dinesh Chandimal," a statement from the board read.

Veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath was also among the choices to lead the team but SLC revealed on Friday that he split the webbing between his ring and small fingers of his non-bowling hand during training on Thursday and was a doubtful starter for the day-night Test.

Meanwhile, Chandimal faces a lengthy ban after having admitted to the more serious Level three offence which relates to 'conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.'

If found guilty, Chandimal could miss both Test matches against South Africa at home next month.

The Sri Lankans trail the three-match rubber 0-1 after losing the opener at Port of Spain and drawing the second Test at St. Lucia.