West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Shannon Gabriel bags career-best figures but visitors' lead nears 300 on Day 4

Sri Lanka fought its way back into the second Test after a disastrous morning session to lead Windies by 287 runs at stumps on Sunday with one day and two wickets remaining.

The Associated Press, June 18, 2018

Gros Islet: Sri Lanka fought their way back into the second Test after a disastrous morning session to lead Windies by 287 runs at stumps on Sunday with one day and two wickets remaining.

Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka in action 4 during Day 4 of the 2nd Test against Windies at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. AFP

A day after holding up play for two hours — and being penalized five runs for allegedly altering the condition of the ball — Sri Lanka are 334-8 in its second innings with a chance to level the three-Test series at 1-1.

Akila Dananjaya (16) and Suranga Lakmal (7) are at the crease at Gros Islet.

Resuming the fourth day on 34-1, the tourists collapsed to 48-4 before showing its batting depth through Kusal Mendis (87), Dinesh Chandimal (39), Roshen Silva (48) and Niroshan Dickwella (62).

Windies right-arm quick Shannon Gabriel took a Test career-best 6-57 off 19 overs — including bowling Mendis — and his first 10-wicket match haul after 5-59 in the first innings.

Earlier Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) charged Chandimal, Sri Lanka's captain, with changing the condition of the ball during the match. The ICC announced the decision via Twitter, and later said that Chandimal had pleaded not guilty. Match referee Javagal Srinath of India "will hold a hearing following the conclusion" of the ongoing Test, the ICC said.

Chandimal showed the charge hadn't affected his play with a key 117-run stand with Mendis.

Sri Lanka had resumed play on day three on Saturday under protest after delaying the start and strongly denied it tampered with the ball.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018

