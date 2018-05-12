First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 43 May 11, 2018
RAJ Vs CHE
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 42 May 10, 2018
DEL Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Daredevils by 9 wickets
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Opener Dimuth Karunaratne left out of 17-man squad for three-Test tour to Caribbean

Sri Lanka's injured opener Dimuth Karunaratne was left out of a 17-man squad for the three-match Test series against the West Indies, the cricket board said Friday.

AFP, May 12, 2018

Colombo: Sri Lanka's injured opener Dimuth Karunaratne was left out of a 17-man squad for the three-match Test series against the West Indies, the cricket board said Friday.

Dimuth Karunaratne missed a double hundred by four runs but lifted Sri Lanka to an imposing 482 in their first innings. Twitter @ICC

File image of Dimuth Karunaratne who misses out on Windies tour due to injury. Twitter @ICC

Angelo Mathews and Suranga Lakmal were included subject to fitness, the Sri Lankan board said.

Sri Lanka will begin the tour on 30 May with a three-day warm-up match, and the first Test starts on 6 June in Trinidad.

Karunaratne, 30, fractured a finger while batting in the nets earlier this month as he prepared for a limited-overs domestic tournament. The left-hander has played in 49 Tests and scored 3,186 runs.

Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Mahela Udawatte, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Gamage, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, and Asitha Fernando.

Updated Date: May 12, 2018

Tags : #Angelo Mathews #Cricket #Dimuth Karunaratne #Kusal Mendis #Roshen Silva #Suranga Lakmal #West Indies Vs Sri Lanka #West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 2018

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 11 9 2 0 18
2
Chennai
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 11 5 6 0 10
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 11 3 8 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all