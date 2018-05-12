Colombo: Sri Lanka's injured opener Dimuth Karunaratne was left out of a 17-man squad for the three-match Test series against the West Indies, the cricket board said Friday.

Angelo Mathews and Suranga Lakmal were included subject to fitness, the Sri Lankan board said.

Sri Lanka will begin the tour on 30 May with a three-day warm-up match, and the first Test starts on 6 June in Trinidad.

Karunaratne, 30, fractured a finger while batting in the nets earlier this month as he prepared for a limited-overs domestic tournament. The left-hander has played in 49 Tests and scored 3,186 runs.

Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Mahela Udawatte, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Gamage, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, and Asitha Fernando.