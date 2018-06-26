West Indies vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, Day 3, 3rd Test at Barbados
Catch the LIVE scores and updates from Day 3 of third Test being played between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Barbados.
FirstCricket Staff,
June 26, 2018
Day 2, Report: The West Indies pace trio of Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach and Jason Holder helped restrict Sri Lanka to 99 for 5 Sunday on the second day of the first day-night cricket test in the Caribbean.
West Indies and Sri Lanka captains Jason Holder and Suranga Lakmal.
Scoring 204 after winning the toss Saturday and electing to bat at Kensington Oval, Gabriel, Roach and Holder shared all five wickets on a rain-hit day in which only 59 overs were bowled. Holder led the West Indian batsmen with 74 in its first innings.
Sri Lanka, which is 105 runs behind, had Niroshan Dickwella on 13 at the close and Roshen Silva 3 not out. Danushka Gunathilaka scored 29 to lead the Sri Lanka batsmen before being trapped lbw by Holder.
Sri Lanka is playing without suspended captain Dinesh Chandimal, who lost his appeal over a ball-tampering charge during the drawn second test in St. Lucia.
The historic first day-night test in the West Indies is the third and final one in the series which West Indies leads 1-0. The home side won the first test by 226 runs in the opening test at Port of Spain.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Jun 26, 2018
