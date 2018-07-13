West Indies vs Sri Lanka, LIVE cricket score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Sabina Park
Catch all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the Day 2 of 2nd Test between West Indies and Bangladesh.
FirstCricket Staff,
July 13, 2018
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 201 runs
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW Vs SCO Bangladesh Women beat Scotland Women by 49 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW Vs PNGW Ireland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 27 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW vs SCO - Jul 14th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs UAEW - Jul 14th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW vs UGAW - Jul 14th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW vs IREW - Jul 14th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 02:20 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 03:20 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 02:20 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs TBC - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6125
|125
|2
|India
|5668
|123
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Toggle between tabs for LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary
Kingston (Jaimaca): Kraigg Brathwaite's second consecutive century put West Indies in control on the first day of the second cricket test against Bangladesh on Thursday.
File images of Windies' skipper Jason Holder (L) and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. AFP
The opener struck 110 runs off 279 balls to lift the West Indies, 1-0 ahead in the series, to 295 for four at the close after Bangladesh won the toss and sent in the home side to bat.
Bangladesh had reduced the hosts to 138 for three, but Brathwaite joined forces with Shimron Hetmyer to add 109 for the fourth wicket.
Despite Brathwaite becoming Mehidy Hasan's third victim, Hetmyer reached stumps 16 runs short of a maiden test century.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Jul 13, 2018
Also See
West Indies vs Bangladesh: Shannon Gabriel the key as Jason Holder and Co start favourites against Tigers in Test series
Highlights, West Indies vs Bangladesh, Full cricket score, 1st Test, Day 2 at Antigua: Visitors 62/6, trail by 301
Highlights, West Indies vs Bangladesh, Full Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3 at Antigua: Windies start series with massive win