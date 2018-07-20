First Cricket
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay receives one-year suspended ban for misconduct

Sri Lankan bowler Jeffrey Vandersay will serve a year-long suspended ban for his actions during a tour of West Indies after failing to report back to the team hotel on time.

Reuters, July 20, 2018

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay has been punished with a one-year suspended ban and fined 20 percent of his annual contract after admitting a misconduct charge, the country’s cricket board said on Friday.

File image of Jeffrey Vandersay. Reuters

Vandersay’s tour of the West Indies was cut short on 23 June, before the third and final Test, when he was sent home due to a disciplinary breach. ESPNcricinfo reported the 28-year-old was charged by the Sri Lanka cricket board following the second Test in St Lucia after failing to report back to the team hotel following a night out.

“Vandersay was imposed with the punishment, following the player’s admission of guilt over the incident,” Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement, adding, “SLC has also informed the player that during the period of serving the aforesaid suspended sentence, any breach of the contractual obligation shall be severely dealt with together with the suspension.”

Vandersay will be suspended from all forms of cricket for a year if there is another breach of his contractual obligations within the next 12 months. Vandersay has played 11 one-dayers and seven Twenty20s for Sri Lanka since his debut in 2015.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018

