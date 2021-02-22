West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Lahiru Kumara tests positive for COVID-19 on eve of visitors' departure to Caribbean

Colombo: Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara tested positive Monday for coronavirus on the eve of the team's departure to the West Indies for a tour already delayed by the virus.

The 24-year-old had been with the rest of the 35-man squad in a bio-secure bubble since 10 February.

He played two practice matches on Friday and Saturday.

News of the infection is the latest blow to the tour of three one-day internationals, three T20Is and two Tests due to start in Antigua on 3 March.

It was originally due to begin on 21 February but was postponed after Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne and coach Mickey Arthur tested positive.

Both have fully recovered and will travel with the rest of the squad, which was yet to be officially named.

The T20Is will be played on 3, 5 and 7 March at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua while the ODIs will be at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on 10, 12 and 14 March, according to Sri Lanka Cricket.

The two Tests will also be at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium with the first game starting on 21 March and the second on 29 March.