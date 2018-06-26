West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera 'cleared of serious injury', available to bat for visitors
Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Perera has been discharged from the Bridgetown hospital after he had crashed into an advertising boards while attempting a catch on Tuesday.
FirstCricket Staff,
June 26, 2018
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 1 wicket
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 6 wickets
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs SCO Scotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 54 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat England Women by 6 wickets
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 121 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs THAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs UGAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs UAEW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5751
|125
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3548
|101
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Perera has been discharged from the Bridgetown hospital after he had crashed into advertising boards while attempting a catch on Tuesday.
An ambulance had to be brought on to the field during third day's play, after the incident occurred, to carry the injured player to the hospital.
According to Cricbuzz, he is available to bat in the Lankan second innings if needed. "KJP (Kusal Janith Perera) was discharged from the hospital after scans cleared him. He went back to the ground. He has been cleared, but has been advised to rest. He will bat if required tomorrow," a Sri Lanka Cricket official said.
Fielding at long on boundary, Perera ran across to claim a catch, when Windies' Shannon Gabriel took a swipe of off-spinner Dilruwan Perera's bowling. Perera lost his balance while taking a leap and an awkward landing saw him crash into the advertising hoardings.
Perera immediately sought medical assistance bringing the play to a halt.
The third day's play in the first day/night Test in Windies saw 20 wickets fall with Sri Lanka needing 63 runs to win with five wickets in hand.
Reports suggest Perera is declared 'fit to bat' as the visiting side aim to square the series in the final Test.
Sri Lanka have not lost a Test series to the Windies in 15 years.
Updated Date:
Jun 26, 2018
Also See
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach give hosts upper hand on rain-curtailed second day
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Jason Holder's four-for leaves final game in balance on 20-wicket day
Highlights, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Gros Islet, Full Cricket Score: Visitors 34/1 at stumps