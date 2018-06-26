First Cricket
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera 'cleared of serious injury', available to bat for visitors

FirstCricket Staff, June 26, 2018

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Perera has been discharged from the Bridgetown hospital after he had crashed into advertising boards while attempting a catch on Tuesday.

An ambulance had to be brought on to the field during third day's play, after the incident occurred, to carry the injured player to the hospital.

According to Cricbuzz, he is available to bat in the Lankan second innings if needed. "KJP (Kusal Janith Perera) was discharged from the hospital after scans cleared him. He went back to the ground. He has been cleared, but has been advised to rest. He will bat if required tomorrow," a Sri Lanka Cricket official said.

Fielding at long on boundary, Perera ran across to claim a catch, when Windies' Shannon Gabriel took a swipe of off-spinner Dilruwan Perera's bowling. Perera lost his balance while taking a leap and an awkward landing saw him crash into the advertising hoardings.

Perera immediately sought medical assistance bringing the play to a halt.

The third day's play in the first day/night Test in Windies saw 20 wickets fall with Sri Lanka needing 63 runs to win with five wickets in hand.

Reports suggest Perera is declared 'fit to bat' as the visiting side aim to square the series in the final Test.

Sri Lanka have not lost a Test series to the Windies in 15 years.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018

