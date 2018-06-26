First Cricket
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Jason Holder's four-for leaves final game in balance on 20-wicket day

Sri Lanka were 63 runs away from a first ever Test victory over the Windies at the Kensington Oval on Monday following an action-packed third day of the final Test.

Agence France-Presse, June 26, 2018

Bridgetown: Sri Lanka were 63 runs away from a first ever Test victory over the Windies at the Kensington Oval on Monday following an action-packed third day of the final Test.

A stunning day's play which saw 20 wickets fall in the day/night Test saw Sri Lanka be set a target of 144 to level the series and become the first Asian team ever to win at the venue.

At stumps however, Sri Lanka's hopes of victory remained in the balance with the tourists stumbling to 81 for five in their second innings.

Jason Holder of Windies celebrates the dismissal of Danushka Gunathilaka of Sri Lanka during day 3 of the 3rd Test. AFP

Jason Holder of Windies celebrates the dismissal of Danushka Gunathilaka of Sri Lanka during day 3 of the 3rd Test. AFP

Sri Lanka's hopes of victory were dealt a further blow after an injury to batsman Kusal Perera.

Perera had to be taken from the field in an ambulance after he crashed into an advertising board attempting to take a catch on the long-on boundary which would have ended the Windies second innings on 82.

As it was, they added just 11 more runs to be dismissed for 93, their lowest-ever total in a Test innings at the ground.

Still, with a lead of 50 runs after the Sri Lankans folded swiftly in the first session to be dismissed for 154 in reply to the hosts' first innings total of 204, the task was expected to be a challenging one on a pitch that continues to be very helpful to faster bowlers.

So it has proved with Jason Holder leading the way with the ball yet again in what is turning out to be personal tour de force for the Windies captain on his home ground.

He top scored in the Windies first innings with 74 and polished of the Sri Lankan tail in the first innings to finish with the excellent figures of four for 18.

Sri Lanka will rely on Kusal Mendis (25 not out) to guide the tourists to their target in partnership with off-spinning all-rounder Dilruwan Perera.

In a match where batsmen have struggled throughout, Niroshan Dickwella’s topscore of 42 was the only effort of note in Sri Lanka’s first innings as Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach combined for five wickets before Holder took over to clean up the tail.

But he had very little time to reflect on his effort as the visitors hit back hard in having the Windies tottering at nine for three in their second innings just before the day’s first interval. This was the first time in 90 years of Test cricket that the Windies lost their first three wickets with less than ten runs on the board in both innings.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Jason Holder #Kusal Perera #Sri Lanka #Test Cricket #West Indies #West Indies Vs Sri Lanka #West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 2018 #Windies

