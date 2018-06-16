First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG in IND | One-off Test Jun 14, 2018
IND Vs AFG
India beat Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 2 Jun 13, 2018
NED Vs IRE
Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 wickets
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
SAW vs NZW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Devon Smith scores fine half-century as hosts battle disciplined bowling on rain-hit Day 2

Devon Smith battled disciplined bowling and frequent stoppages for rain to compile an unbeaten half-century as the Windies reached 118 for two in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 253

Agence France-Presse, June 16, 2018

Gros-Islet, Saint Lucia: Devon Smith battled disciplined bowling and frequent stoppages for rain to compile an unbeaten half-century as the Windies reached 118 for two in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 253 on a truncated second day of the second Test at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Friday.

Devon Smith plays a shot on Day 2 of second Test against Sri Lanka. AFP

Devon Smith plays a shot on Day 2 of second Test against Sri Lanka. AFP

Less than 43 overs were possible on a day of frequent interruptions but Smith took advantage of the opportunity to compile his first Test half-century since the opening match of the home series against England in Antigua in 2015.

He resumes on the third morning, weather permitting, on 53 in partnership with Shai Hope.

There has been much discussion through the region over the recall of the 36-year-old Grenadian three years after he played his last Test match. Following a double-failure in the first Test, notwithstanding a comprehensive 226-run victory for the home side in Trinidad, Smith would have been acutely aware of the attention he was attracting from critics questioning the wisdom of continuing with a player averaging less than 25 runs per innings over his previous 39 Tests.

Together with opening partner Kraigg Brathwaite, he played with exaggerated care through a testing morning session when the Sri Lankan bowlers, especially their three seamers, challenged the duo under overcast skies.

Lahiru Kumara, who impressed with a seven-wicket haul at the Queen's Park Oval, again proved a handful with the pace and bounce extracted from a pitch which continues to offer assistance to the faster bowlers.

Smith's only attempts at unbridled aggression came at the expense of spinner Akila Dananjaya, who was hoisted over long-on and deep midwicket for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries.

When the breakthrough finally came for Sri Lanka though, it was via debutant fast-medium bowler Kasun Rajitha, who exploited Brathwaite's increasing vulnerability outside the off-stump by having him caught behind by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella for 22 after an opening stand of 59.

Brathwaite was also caught behind in both innings of the first Test.

Persistent showers meant only 18 overs were bowled through a frustrating final two sessions of the day, making it difficult for both teams to develop any sort of momentum in the little play that was possible.

Smith found another solid partner in Kieran Powell through this stop-start period and the pair put on 56 runs for the second wicket with the opening batsman reaching the half-century mark, just the eighth 50-plus innings in a Test career which started in 2003 against Australia in Guyana.

Kumara finally got his long overdue reward just before bad light ended play when he removed Powell for 27 via a good low catch by Kusal Mendis at second slip.

More showers are forecast through the weekend but the Windies will again be looking to Smith to continue his sheet-anchor role in the quest to overhaul Sri Lanka's first innings total with the intention of putting themselves in a series-winning position in the latter stages of the match.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018

Tags : #Akila Dananjaya #Cricket #Devon Smith #Kusal Mendis #Lahiru Kumara #Niroshan Dickwella #Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Also See

Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5446 124
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3400 103
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all