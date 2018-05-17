West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal declared fit for Test series
Sri Lanka's former skipper Angelo Mathews and medium pacer Suranga Lakmal have been declared fit for the three-match Test series against the West Indies, the cricket board said Thursday.
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|2
|
Chennai
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|3
|
Kolkata
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|4
|
Mumbai
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|5
|
Rajasthan
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|6
|
Punjab
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|7
|
Bangalore
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|8
|
Delhi
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
Sri Lanka's former skipper Angelo Mathews and medium pacer Suranga Lakmal have been declared fit for the three-match Test series against the Windies, the cricket board said Thursday.
The 30-year-old all-rounder and Lakmal were doubtful after a spate of injuries. They were, however, included in a 17-man squad for the tournament which begins on May 30 with a three-day warm-up match.
"A fitness test was carried out this week and the duo has been given the clearance to go ahead with the tour," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.
Sri Lanka will miss opener Dimuth Karunaratne who fractured a finger while batting in the nets earlier this month as he prepared for a limited-overs domestic tournament.
Updated Date:
May 17, 2018
Also See
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Opener Dimuth Karunaratne left out of 17-man squad for three-Test tour to Caribbean
Sri Lanka name four uncapped players in 17-man Test squad for West Indies tour in June
Dimuth Karunaratne's place in Sri Lanka side for West Indies tour in doubt after opener fractures finger