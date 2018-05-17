First Cricket
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal declared fit for Test series

Sri Lanka's former skipper Angelo Mathews and medium pacer Suranga Lakmal have been declared fit for the three-match Test series against the West Indies, the cricket board said Thursday.

AFP, May 17, 2018

Sri Lanka's former skipper Angelo Mathews and medium pacer Suranga Lakmal have been declared fit for the three-match Test series against the Windies, the cricket board said Thursday.

The 30-year-old all-rounder and Lakmal were doubtful after a spate of injuries. They were, however, included in a 17-man squad for the tournament which begins on May 30 with a three-day warm-up match.

"A fitness test was carried out this week and the duo has been given the clearance to go ahead with the tour," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Sri Lanka will miss opener Dimuth Karunaratne who fractured a finger while batting in the nets earlier this month as he prepared for a limited-overs domestic tournament.

Updated Date: May 17, 2018

