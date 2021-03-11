Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews pulls out of remainder of tour due to personal reasons

  • Agence France-Presse
  • March 11th, 2021
  • 22:52:04 IST

Colombo: Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has pulled out of the West Indies tour and will miss the two remaining one-day internationals and two Test matches, the cricket board said Thursday.

Official sources said tough quarantine procedures meant Angelo Mathews will not be able to rejoin the team for the rest of the tour. AFP

Sri Lanka Cricket said Mathews, 33, a former skipper, was leaving the Caribbean on Thursday and will not rejoin the team, who have already played three T20 matches and one ODI.

"The purpose of his return is to attend to a family matter," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement without giving details.

West Indies won the first ODI by eight wickets on Wednesday. Mathews was run out for five. West Indies won the preceding T20 series 2-1.

The rest of the ODI matches will be at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Friday and Sunday. The first Test starts on 21 March and the second and final game is scheduled for 29 March.

