West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Gros Islet, Highlights: Cricket Score and updates

Catch the live score and updates from Day 1 of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Gros Islet

FirstCricket Staff, June 14, 2018

253/10
Overs
79.0
R/R
3.2
Fours
29
Sixes
1
Extras
7
118/2
Overs
44.3
R/R
2.66
Fours
8
Sixes
2
Extras
14
Devon Smith Batting 53 134 4 1

Click here for the scorecard

Toggle between tabs for LIVE score and ball-by-ball updates

Match 1 Report: West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 226 runs on Sunday in the first cricket Test with the tourists always struggling to pull off a record run chase on the final day.

Resuming on 176-3, Sri Lanka needed 277 more runs for an unlikely win but lasted only 30 more overs and was all out for 226 as it collapsed from 218-5 at Queen's Park Oval.

Kusal Mendis was leading Sri Lanka's ambitious push at an unprecedented 453 runs for victory and was 94 not out at the start of Day 5. But Mendis could add only eight runs before he was caught behind off Shannon Gabriel for 102 with 10 fours and two sixes.

File image of Windies captain Jason Holder (L) and Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. AFP

File image of Windies captain Jason Holder (L) and Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. AFP

Captain Dinesh Chandimal — who retired on 15 on Saturday — was out for 27.

Barbadian seamer Roston Chase finished on 4-15 off 8.2 overs and legspinner Devendra Bishoo took 3-48 off 19 overs.

West Indies declared its first innings on 414-8 with wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich 125 not out, and also declared its second innings on 223-7 with Kieran Powell scoring 88. Sri Lanka's right-arm pacer Lahiru Kumara took seven wickets in the match.

Sri Lanka was dismissed for 185 in its first innings.

The second of three tests starts Thursday at Gros Islet.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018

