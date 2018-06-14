West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Gros Islet, Highlights: Cricket Score and updates
Catch the live score and updates from Day 1 of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Gros Islet
FirstCricket Staff,
June 14, 2018
- Afghanistan in India, Only Test, 2018 IND Vs AFG India beat Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs IRE Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 wickets
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 7 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 305 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5446
|124
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Australia
|3400
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Click here for the scorecard
Toggle between tabs for LIVE score and ball-by-ball updates
Match 1 Report: West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 226 runs on Sunday in the first cricket Test with the tourists always struggling to pull off a record run chase on the final day.
Resuming on 176-3, Sri Lanka needed 277 more runs for an unlikely win but lasted only 30 more overs and was all out for 226 as it collapsed from 218-5 at Queen's Park Oval.
Kusal Mendis was leading Sri Lanka's ambitious push at an unprecedented 453 runs for victory and was 94 not out at the start of Day 5. But Mendis could add only eight runs before he was caught behind off Shannon Gabriel for 102 with 10 fours and two sixes.
File image of Windies captain Jason Holder (L) and Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. AFP
Captain Dinesh Chandimal — who retired on 15 on Saturday — was out for 27.
Barbadian seamer Roston Chase finished on 4-15 off 8.2 overs and legspinner Devendra Bishoo took 3-48 off 19 overs.
West Indies declared its first innings on 414-8 with wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich 125 not out, and also declared its second innings on 223-7 with Kieran Powell scoring 88. Sri Lanka's right-arm pacer Lahiru Kumara took seven wickets in the match.
Sri Lanka was dismissed for 185 in its first innings.
The second of three tests starts Thursday at Gros Islet.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Jun 16, 2018
Also See
LIVE, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Gros Islet: Cricket Score and updates
West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1 at Port Of Spain, Highlights: Cricket Score and updates
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Windies maintain upper hand after taking hefty 360-run lead at stumps on Day 3