Report, Day 1: Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich hit a patient 46 not out on n 133 balls on Wednesday as the Windies struggled to reach 246-6 by close of play on the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Dowrich was one of five Windies  batsman to score more than 38 and he was top scorer at stumps with his 46.

On a seaming Queen's Park Oval wicket that was taking spin by the end of the day, the home side was 99-3 by lunch and 153-5 by tea, with just 54 added in the afternoon session. Bad light brought play to a close six overs early.

Young Sri Lanka paceman Lahiru Kumara was the pick of Sri Lanka's bowling, taking 3-57. Sri Lanka's slip fielders dropped two straightforward catches as Sri Lanka fought to dismiss Windies cheaply.

Kieran Powell scored 38, Shai Hope 44, Roston Chase 38 and Jason Holder 40. Holder and Dowrich put on 90 for the sixth wicket before Holder was given out caught behind after Sri Lanka appealed the umpire's not out decision.

Devendra Bishoo (0 not out) was keeping Dowrich company at stumps.

With inputs from AP