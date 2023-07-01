West Indies vs Scotland Live: Scotland have won the toss against West Indies and decided to field at the Harare Sports Club in Harare in this ICC World Cup Qualifier Super Six contest.

West Indies captain Shai Hope: “I think we are more upbeat than what people may think. Two forced changes for us – Chase and Keemo out; Mayers is in and Kevin Sinclair too.”

Scotland captain Richie Berrington: “We will bowl first. Looks a really good surface, and will be a good wicket throughout the day but it’s hard to defend here. Will look to take a few early wickets and put pressure. We have got a lot of belief and and we have been playing good cricket. We are up against a good West Indies side. We have to stick to whatever we have been doing in this tournament. It’s important to adapt quickly, we had a warm-up here and we need to adapt quickly to conditions here. We have two changes – great to have George Munsey back and also Sharif is back. Jarvis and Ali Evans are out.”

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Kevin Sinclair, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Scotland XI: Matthew Cross(w), Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

