Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician 14:56 (IST)

West Indies vs Pakistan Head to Head:

in ODIs : Pak (60), WI (70)

in ODI World Cups : Pak (3), WI (7)

Since 2015 in ODIs : Pak (5), WI (2)

West Indies have won five out of seven ODIs that they have played at Trent Bridge.

Pakistan now have played 11 consecutive matches in ODI cricket without a victory; their longest such streak in this format.