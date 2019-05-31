Auto Refresh
West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Russell removes Fakhar, Haris
Date: Friday, 31 May, 2019 15:56 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Andre Russell's ploy of persisting with the short ball works. This time it was not on the badge of the helmet, but was slanted slightly across, outside off stump and Sohail has a feel for it. He wanted cut it to backward point. The ball keeps climbing and gets a tickle to the wicket-keeper.
OUT! Quick bouncer, right on the helmet, very similar to the one Archer bowled to Amla yesterday. Zaman is a little late on the pull, the ball pings into the front of the grille of the helmet and to Zaman's misfortune the ball rebounds off his helmet onto his gloves and then onto the stumps. Russell is over the moon.
Fakhar Zaman b A Russell 22(16)
OUT! Cottrell has Imam caught down the leg side. Short and angled into Imam's ribcage, who was looking to pull it away behind square leg, ends up getting some glove to Shai Hope. Cottrell marches and does his trademark salute. Early joy in West Indies camp.
Imam c Shai Hope b Cottrell 2(11)
Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
West Indies vs Pakistan, LIVE updates
Toss: West Indies win toss and choose to field
After 11 overs,Pakistan 50/3 ( Babar Azam 13 , Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) (W) 4)
West Indies had a massive chance to put the game to bed had Hetmyer held on to a simplest of chances at point. Babar couldn't get on top of the ball as he attempted a cut shot, hitting it straight to point, where Hetmyer made a mess off it. Sarafraz's first runs come in the form of a boundary that brings up the fifty for Pakistan.
FOUR! Sarfaraz Ahmed is off the mark with a boundary to fine leg. Brathwaite strays in line, slanting it down the leg side and Sarfaraz has no problems in simply helping the ball on its way.
What a comeback into ODIs for Dre Russ!
After 10 overs,Pakistan 45/3 ( Babar Azam 12 , Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) (W) 0)
Andre Russell continues to bowl with a lot of vigor. Sends Haris Sohail on his way. Pakistan in a spot of bother as Sarfaraz Ahmed makes his way to the middle. After all those short balls he has seen his players fend and duck under, he recieves a yorker. The skipper keeps it out. Maiden wicket for Russell.
OUT! Andre Russell's ploy of persisting with the short ball works. This time it was not on the badge of the helmet, but was slanted slightly across, outside off stump and Sohail has a feel for it. He wanted cut it to backward point. The ball keeps climbing and gets a tickle to the wicket-keeper.
Pakistan's batsmen's footwork looking weak and unsure so far today. Both dismissals as a result of confused footwork. A bit of pace in this track and extra bounce and the West Indies bowlers are making full use of it especially Andre Russell who has been turning up the heat and clocking 86mph on a regular basis. Rebuilding in progress for Pakistan.
After 9 overs,Pakistan 45/2 ( Babar Azam 12 , Haris Sohail 8)
Another bowling change. Cottrell is stopped after a four-over spell first up as Carlos Brathwaite walks up to the bowling crease. Tidy start for him. Only three runs from the over.
Did you know?
This is Andre Russell’s just second ODI since 2016.
After 8 overs,Pakistan 42/2 ( Babar Azam 12 , Haris Sohail 5)
Russell is bowling with his tail up. Enjoying to hit the back of a length. Couple of singles at the start of the over and couple of bouncers towards the end off it. Negotiated by Pakistan batsmen.
After 7 overs,Pakistan 40/2 ( Babar Azam 11 , Haris Sohail 4)
Azam holds the key for Pakistan after losing both the openers relatively early in the innings. Haris Sohail has been picked ahead of big-hitting Asif Ali, so he will too have a weight of expectations riding on his shoulders. He starts off his innings with a boundary. Five runs from the over.
FOUR! That is a nice way to get off the mark. A little too full from Cottrell and Sohail slices it through backward point for a boundary. Was driven uppishly but was in the gap too.
After 6 overs,Pakistan 35/2 ( Babar Azam 10 , Haris Sohail 0)
Jason Holder takes himself out of the attack, only after a couple of overs and brings Andre Russell into the attack. Russell finds his lines straightaway. Much tighter than Holder, who was bowling few looseners for Zaman to stroke it away to the fence. And with a surprise short ball, he ends Zaman's stay in the middle. West Indies right on top. Holder's bowling change works.
OUT! Quick bouncer, right on the helmet, very similar to the one Archer bowled to Amla yesterday. Zaman is a little late on the pull, the ball pings into the front of the grille of the helmet and to Zaman's misfortune the ball rebounds off his helmet onto his gloves and then onto the stumps. Russell is over the moon.
Fakhar Zaman b A Russell 22(16)
After 5 overs,Pakistan 33/1 ( Fakhar Zaman 21 , Babar Azam 9)
Cottrell is able to bowl five decent deliveries after he started off with an absolute lollipop for Babar to add four of the easiest runs he has earned in his career. Six runs came from it.
FOUR! Babar Azam says thank you very much as Cottrell bowls a knee-high full toss outside off and Babar drives it easily through covers for a boundary. Easy-peasy.
Did you know?
Babar Azam has scored four centuries from six innings against West Indies in ODIs. He averages 102.8 against them.
After 4 overs,Pakistan 27/1 ( Fakhar Zaman 21 , Babar Azam 3)
Couple of delightful strokes in the over. Zaman is looking in fine nick and he is joined by Babar Azam, who shuffles across and flicks it for three to get off the mark. Holder's second over, just like his first, produces 10 runs
FOUR! Fraction short from Holder and Zaman is onto it in a flash. Punches it wide of cover fielder. The ball races away to the long boundary.
A nervous Imam-ul-Haq departs and not the start that Pakistan wanted. He will count himself unlucky after gloving one down the leg-side but not the best of shots. Huge cheers for Pakistan's best batsman Babar Azam has he arrives at the crease
After 3 overs,Pakistan 17/1 ( Fakhar Zaman 14 , )
Fakhar Zaman collects a boundary with a lofted drive over extra cover, before Cottrell gets saluting as he dismisses Imam, who never really got going, from the final delivery of the over.
OUT! Cottrell has Imam caught down the leg side. Short and angled into Imam's ribcage, who was looking to pull it away behind square leg, ends up getting some glove to Shai Hope. Cottrell marches and does his trademark salute. Early joy in West Indies camp.
Imam c Shai Hope b Cottrell 2(11)
Can the Pakistani batsmen breach that number today?
The average first innings winning total in ODIs at Trent Bridge since 2014 is 462.5.
Talk about consistency!
Imam-ul-Haq has hit six centuries for Pakistan in the last two years in ODIs - the most by any batsman.
FOUR! Zaman seems to be in the mood. Some width on offer, tad short as well and he climbs on it. Slaps the delivery with a horizontal bat over the covers for a boundary.
After 2 overs,Pakistan 11/0 ( Imam-ul-Haq 1 , Fakhar Zaman 9)
Jason Holder brings himself on from the other end. Fakar Zaman is off and running with a straight push down the ground with a three. Imam to opens his account with a gentle push to mid on for a single. Zaman gets his wrists to work as he picks up the first maximum of the innings.
SIX! Zaman tees off! Full on middle and leg and Zaman has played a superb pick up shot. Dispatching the delivery over deep mid wicket for the first biggie of the match.
After 1 over, Pakistan 1/0 ( Imam-ul-Haq 0 , Fakhar Zaman 0)
Plenty of outswingers send down by Cottrell. Didn't get the line right for the first delivery, bowling it wide outside off but was pretty much accurate for the rest of the over. Gets very close to finding Imam's outside edge once and slips in a very full delivery to end the over. Just one run from the over.
Did you know?
No player has scored more runs for Pakistan in the last two years than Fakhar Zaman in ODIs — 1,642 runs from 37 innings at an average of 51.31 and a SR of 98.14
Alright its about time for the second game of the World Cup to get underway. Pakistan openers Imam-Ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman make their way to the middle. Left-arm fast medium Sheldon Cottrell to bowl the first over. Two slips in waiting for Imam.
West Indies vs Pakistan Head to Head:
in ODIs : Pak (60), WI (70)
in ODI World Cups : Pak (3), WI (7)
Since 2015 in ODIs : Pak (5), WI (2)
West Indies have won five out of seven ODIs that they have played at Trent Bridge.
Head to Head:
in ODIs : Pak (60), WI (70)
in ODI World Cups : Pak (3), WI (7)
Since 2015 in ODIs : Pak (5), WI (2)
Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pak Captain: We wanted to field first because of the moisture on the wicket and overcast conditions. I doesn't matter, if we survive first few overs then it will be a good pitch. Our batters are in good form. We announced our twelve yesterday so out of that Asif Ali is not playing.
Jason Holder, WI Captain: I don't think conditions are going to change much. We had a good camp and two decent warm-up matches. Evin Lewis is not fit and Shannon Gabriel is also not fit.
West Indies vs Pakistan, LIVE updates
Toss: West Indies win toss and choose to field
Cloudy and humid here at Trent Bridge this morning. The crowd and atmosphere building nicely. Both teams going through rather leisurely warm-ups. All eyes on Mohammad Amir - will he play!
Pitch report: It is quiet white, it is quiet firm. It is really good batting track. 300 will be about par. A tinge of green so fast bowler have a very little to get excited about. The spinners might get the ball to grip a little, but expect ball to come on to bat, Michael Holding and the pitch curator in his pitch report.
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir could be making his World Cup debut against West Indies after he was declared fit and available for selection
'Sachin badly wanted to get that hundred against Kenya and dedicate it to his father', Sadagoppan Ramesh relives Tendulkar's emotional ton during 1999 World Cup.
Read the World Cup memories story here.
The Final Word
Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss England's resounding win over South Africa.
Shai Hope, the game changer for the West Indies?
Pakistan have lost their past ten one-day internationals including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England, and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match.
Read today's preview here.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and Pakistan, set to take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
Jason Holder and Co face a tricky task against a Pakistan team led by Sarfaraz Ahmed. West Indies definitely have a good batting unit, but their potency against spin bowling will be tested.
Stay tuned for the all updates from the match.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 2 West Indies vs Pakistan Live Updates: West Indies had a massive chance to put the game to bed had Hetmyer held on to a simplest of chances at point. Babar couldn't get on top of the ball as he attempted a cut shot, hitting it straight to point, where Hetmyer made a mess off it. Sarafraz's first runs come in the form of a boundary that brings up the fifty for Pakistan.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 2, West Indies vs Pakistan at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Preview: For the first time in years, the West Indies has a team which might go close to winning the tournament.
The top of the order features the imposing figure of Chris Gayle, who has been handed the additional responsibility of vice-captaincy. Gayle, 39, compiled two centuries and two half-centuries in the West Indies' recent series against England in the Caribbean.
File image of Jason Holder and Sarfaraz Ahmed. AFP
"As a senior player it's my responsibility to support the captain and everyone else in the team," says Gayle, who retired from ODI cricket briefly after the 2015 World Cup but made a return two years later. "This will probably be the biggest World Cup so there will be great expectations and I know we'll do very well for the people of the West Indies."
For a team who routinely oscillate between sublime cricket and farce and are cursed with a legendary ability to self-destruct, Pakistan will enter another World Cup as the proverbial dark horses with good memories of England.
Sarfraz and his men must heed the advice from someone who famously galvanised a traditionally fractious side to World Cup glory in 1992.
"Unpredictable – that's a word that us as coaching staff hate," coach Micky Arthur recently said in a video on the cricket board's website.
Squads
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain
Updated Date:
May 31, 2019
