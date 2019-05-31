OUT! Imad Wasim heads back to the pavilion as well. Another delivery that barely qualified as threatening has produced a wicket. Short of a length delivery and Imad mistimes a pull, gets some glove and the ball loops in Gayle's direction at first slip. A little late to react but he manages to take the catch. Imad Wasim c Gayle b Holder 1(3)

After 17 overs,Pakistan 77/6 ( Mohammad Hafeez 12 , ) Jason Holder brings himself back into the attack and he strikes, not once, but twice. A wicket on either side of the over as Pakistan's slide continues. Imad Wasim follows Sarfaraz Ahmed to the dressing room almost instantaneously. Pakistan in deep trouble.

OUT! Shadab Khan has been caught plumb in front! He is beaten completely by pace. A length delivery on middle that might have straightened a touch, Shadab Khan was looking to work it away on the leg side, misses it completely. Shadab Khan lbw b Thomas 0(1)

After 18 overs,Pakistan 80/7 ( Mohammad Hafeez 14 , Hassan Ali 1) Pakistan crumbling terribly at the Trent Bridge. They are threatening to implode under 100. Shadab Khan comes in and makes a walk back to the pavilion immediately. West Indies pacers are simply having a merry time in the middle. Thomas takes his second wicket.

Chris Gayle has now taken 120 catches for WI in ODIs - the joint most by any player alongside Carl Hooper.

OUT! And another one! Not sure what Hasaan Ali was trying to do there. Holder digs in back of a length delivery that was rising on Ali, who goes for an almighty pull, but was never in the position to get it from the middle, in fact it hits him high on the bat and the ball loops to mid off for the simplest of the catches. Hasan Ali c Cottrell b Holder 1(4)

Suicidal batting from Pakistan. A mixture of good bowling and ridiculous batting by the Pakistanis. Those Pakistani fans still on the way to the ground might be turning their car around and going home. A frontline batsman at the crease and the lower order decide they want to hit sixes. One has to wonder what the thinking or lack of thinking is.

After 19 overs,Pakistan 83/8 ( Mohammad Hafeez 16 , Wahab Riaz 1) Wahab Riaz is out in the middle with the bat in hand and we are yet to reach the 20th over, paints the sorry image of Pakistan batting. Holder claims this third wicket of the match.Three singles and a wicket of Hasan Ali from the over. Even 100 is looking really tough for Pakistan. Abysmal show.

OUT! Another short delivery and by now even the most casual cricket watchers know how that would have ended. Mohammad Hafeez has also thrown in the towel. He too doesn't have an answer to the short stuff dished out by West Indies bowlers. Oshane Thomas' pacy bouncer is too hot for Hafeez to keep down, he takes his eyes off the ball and lifts the ball towards fine leg, where Cottrell runs in and dives forward to take a good catch. Hafeez c Cottrell b Thomas 16(24)

After 20 overs,Pakistan 86/9 ( Wahab Riaz 2 , Mohammad Amir 1) Oshane Thomas has his third. Pakistan have been bounced out by West Indies here. Pakistan's number 10 and 11 out in the middle with West Indies bowlers running amok at Trent Bridge.

SIX! Length ball on the stumps, and Wahab heaves it across the line. Gets a good chunk off it as well. He sends it over mid-wicket for a maximum.

FOUR! Bowled on a good length, outside off, Wahab gives himself some room and slices it way over cover for a boundary to cover fence. Pakistan's hopes of reaching the 100 revived.

SIX! WOW! More runs! Another big heave from Wahab and he has connected this well too. The ball flies into the stands as Pakistan go past the 100-run mark.

After 21 overs,Pakistan 103/9 ( Wahab Riaz 18 , Mohammad Amir 2) Jason Holder takes a beating as Wahab Riaz swings and connects to help Pakistan go past the 100-run mark. Some entertainment for the Pakistani fans in the stadium. Couple of massive sixes and a boundary in the over.

OUT! Pakistan fold for 105. Straight, full and Oshane Thomas hits the base of the middle and leg stump. Wahab was backing away trying to throw his bat and milk whatever he could fails this time. Oshane finishes with four wickets to his name. Riaz b Thomas 18(11)

Sarcastic cheers from the Pakistani fans as their team reached 100 thanks to Wahab Riaz's big hits. Pakistan looked like a team that arrived this morning in the UK not several weeks ago. One would expect that Mickey Arthur will be having plenty of stern words with his team in the dressing room. Only one word to describe that innings - shambles

Pakistan batting lasts only a little over 20 overs (21.4 overs to be precise) against the pace and bounce of West Indies fast bowlers, to be honest, all weren't very fast but Pakistan batsmen just not up to the challenge. Russell's injury in the final over might be a concern in the Windies camp in the context of the tournament, while for this match it can be safely assumed that his batting will not be required. Don't blame Chris Gayle if he comes out mistaking this game for a T20. We will back in a short while... West Indies innings will start soon and if you guys take slightly longer, you might be checking out the post match report so don't go far away.

And we're back with the chase, although Windies hardly have a challenging one to begin with. Gayle and Hope walk out to open the WI innings. Mohammad Amir to bowl his first over in World Cup.

Chris Gayle needs to amass 56 more runs to become the third Windies player to score 1000 runs in the ODI World Cup. Only Brian Lara (1225) and Viv Richards (1013) have scored over 1000 runs in the World Cup for the Windies.

Chris Gayle’s batting average of 27.76 in ODIs against Pakistan is the second lowest for him against any team. (Min. five innings)

Chris Gayle needs to score eight more runs to complete 19,000 runs in International cricket. Gayle needs 63 more runs to become the third player with 19,000 International runs for West Indies as he scored 55 runs across three ODIs for ICC World XI.

Gayle gets going with a quick single in the second delivery. Shai Hope follows suit four deliveries later, keeping the strike in the process. Amir concedes two off his first over.

FOUR ! First boundary of the West Indies innings. Short ball from Hasan, Gayle top-edges this over the keeper, with the ball then running away to the boundary rope. WI 8/0

FOUR ! Back-to-back fours to Gayle, this time off the toe-end of the bat that sends the ball flying towards the wide third man fence. WI 12/0

Hasan Ali from the other end, and he concedes a wide down the leg side off his second delivery. Gayle then collects back-to-back fours to put the bowler under pressure. Hasan responds with an lbw appeal that is turned down, presumably due to it pitching outside leg. 10 runs off the over.

Shai Hope has amassed 839 runs in his last 11 ODI innings at an average of 93.22. In these 11 innings.

Hope cuts the ball past mid off at the start of Amir's second over, coming back for a second as Hafeez cuts the ball off near the boundary. Hope then pulls towards the vacant deep midwicket region three balls later for another brace, forcing Gayle to speed up between the wickets. The right-hand bat chips the ball dangerously towards mid on in the penultimate delivery, the ball landing well short of the fielder. Dot to the end over.

SIX ! Muscled! Gayle clears his front foot and lofts the ball over long on for the first maximum of the innings! WI 24/0

SIX ! Back-to-back sixes to Chris Gayle! This one wasn't as well-timed, but cleared the straight boundary regardless! WI 30/0

Gayle makes room and lofts the ball high towards cow corner, not getting enough timing on the shot and coming back for a second. The Jamaican though, collects back-to-back sixes upon improving his timing, forcing Hasan Ali to change his angle. Single off the fourth ball. Hope collects a single off the last delivery to keep the strike.

FOUR ! Hope gets the room, and loft-drives over mid off to collect his first boundary! WI 36/0

OUT ! Amir breaks the partnership, with Hafeez taking a fine catch as Shai Hope departs while trying to boost his scoring rate. Hope gets a thick leading edge, with Hafeez running to his left from mid off, the ball landing safely between his palms in the end. WI 36/1

Chris Gayle in a hurry to get back to the hotel and chill. West Indies smashing Pakistan's bowlers to all parts. Some of the Pakistani fans have seen enough, they are going home. If ever a World Cup campaign had started badly - it's this one. A crumb of comfort for Pakistan though as a West Indies wicket falls

Hope starts Amir's third over with a lofted drive over mid off to collect his first boundary. His stay at the crease comes to an end two deliveries later though, as he gets a thick leading edge while attempting to punch the ball over mid off, Hafeez collecting the catch in the end. Bravo walks out to bat next. Gayle collects a single off the fourth delivery. Wide signalled off the penultimate ball, much to resounding boos from the Pakistani supporters at Trent Bridge. Six off the over.

FOUR ! Gayle gets a thick edge that sends the ball flying over the slip cordon, all the way to the third man fence. WI 42/1

FOUR ! Pulled away towards the cow corner fence by Gayle! Not one Pakistani fielder had a chance of stopping that! WI 46/1

Gayle slashes the ball over the slip cordon to collect another streaky boundary off the second delivery. Gayle edges the ball towards the slip three deliveries later, the ball landing well short of the fielder though. Gayle pulls the ball towards the cow corner fence off the last ball to collect another boundary for himself. Eight off the over.

OUT ! Another wicket for Mohammad Amir, as Darren Bravo edges the ball to the slips, Babar Azam collecting it safely in the end. Bravo departs for a four-ball duck. WI 46/2

Bravo departs for a four-ball duck after edging a back-of-length delivery to Babar at second slip, leading to the Windies losing their 2nd wicket with less than fifty on board. Pooran walks out to bat at 4, and collects a single off his first delivery. Couple of hiccups for Windies so far, but they're still expected to chase this down without much effort.

A positive for Pakistan on what has been a gloomy day for them. This is the first time Mohammad Amir has taken 2 or more wickets in a ODI since the Champions Trophy final on 18 June 2017. Amir running in hard, bowling with good shape and looking like the bowler back in 2017 at the Champions Trophy. Pakistan fans 8/10 so far today, the Pakistan team 1/10

First bowling change of the innings, with Wahab Riaz brought into the attack in place of Hasan Ali. The left-arm pacer, a last-minute inclusion in Pakistan's squad alongside Amir, starts off with a maiden, bowling a couple of short balls himself.

FOUR ! Pooran slaps the short ball from Amir past the man at mid on, collecting his first boundary. WI 54/2

Amir continues from the other end. A leg bye and a single off the first couple of deliveries, with Windies requiring a little over eight overs to breach the 50-run mark. Pooran slaps the ball past Hafeez at mid on to collect his first boundary. Single collected off each of the last two deliveries. Eight off the over.

SIX ! The power that this man has! Another mishit that results in a six straight down the ground! WI 62/2

FOUR ! Gayle arches his back and cuts the ball over point to collect a four right after the big hit. However, he's clutching his back after that shot, a sign of worry for the Windies camp. WI 66/2

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 2 West Indies vs Pakistan Live Updates: Amir continues from the other end. A leg bye and a single off the first couple of deliveries, with Windies requiring a little over eight overs to breach the 50-run mark. Pooran slaps the ball past Hafeez at mid on to collect his first boundary. Single collected off each of the last two deliveries. Eight off the over.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 2, West Indies vs Pakistan at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Preview: For the first time in years, the West Indies has a team which might go close to winning the tournament.

The top of the order features the imposing figure of Chris Gayle, who has been handed the additional responsibility of vice-captaincy. Gayle, 39, compiled two centuries and two half-centuries in the West Indies' recent series against England in the Caribbean.

"As a senior player it's my responsibility to support the captain and everyone else in the team," says Gayle, who retired from ODI cricket briefly after the 2015 World Cup but made a return two years later. "This will probably be the biggest World Cup so there will be great expectations and I know we'll do very well for the people of the West Indies."

For a team who routinely oscillate between sublime cricket and farce and are cursed with a legendary ability to self-destruct, Pakistan will enter another World Cup as the proverbial dark horses with good memories of England.

Sarfraz and his men must heed the advice from someone who famously galvanised a traditionally fractious side to World Cup glory in 1992.

"Unpredictable – that's a word that us as coaching staff hate," coach Micky Arthur recently said in a video on the cricket board's website.

Squads

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

