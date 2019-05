17:00 (IST)

Pakistan batting lasts only a little over 20 overs (21.4 overs to be precise) against the pace and bounce of West Indies fast bowlers, to be honest, all weren't very fast but Pakistan batsmen just not up to the challenge. Russell's injury in the final over might be a concern in the Windies camp in the context of the tournament, while for this match it can be safely assumed that his batting will not be required. Don't blame Chris Gayle if he comes out mistaking this game for a T20. We will back in a short while... West Indies innings will start soon and if you guys take slightly longer, you might be checking out the post match report so don't go far away.