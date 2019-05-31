Auto Refresh
West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Both teams will look start off on winning note
Date: Friday, 31 May, 2019 13:17 IST Match Status: Yet to Start
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Pakistan have lost their past ten one-day internationals including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England, and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and Pakistan, set to take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
Jason Holder and Co face a tricky task against a Pakistan team led by Sarfaraz Ahmed. West Indies definitely have a good batting unit, but their potency against spin bowling will be tested.
Stay tuned for the all updates from the match.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 2 West Indies vs Pakistan Live Updates: Jason Holder and Co face a tricky task against a Pakistan team led by Sarfaraz Ahmed. West Indies definitely have a good batting unit, but their potency against spin bowling will be tested.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 2, West Indies vs Pakistan at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Preview: For the first time in years, the West Indies has a team which might go close to winning the tournament.
The top of the order features the imposing figure of Chris Gayle, who has been handed the additional responsibility of vice-captaincy. Gayle, 39, compiled two centuries and two half-centuries in the West Indies' recent series against England in the Caribbean.
File image of Jason Holder and Sarfaraz Ahmed. AFP
"As a senior player it's my responsibility to support the captain and everyone else in the team," says Gayle, who retired from ODI cricket briefly after the 2015 World Cup but made a return two years later. "This will probably be the biggest World Cup so there will be great expectations and I know we'll do very well for the people of the West Indies."
For a team who routinely oscillate between sublime cricket and farce and are cursed with a legendary ability to self-destruct, Pakistan will enter another World Cup as the proverbial dark horses with good memories of England.
Sarfraz and his men must heed the advice from someone who famously galvanised a traditionally fractious side to World Cup glory in 1992.
"Unpredictable – that's a word that us as coaching staff hate," coach Micky Arthur recently said in a video on the cricket board's website.
Squads
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain
