West Indies vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitterati left 'Speechless' after Windies register crushing victory at Trent Bridge
Chris Gayle backed up a short-bowling barrage by his pacemen by smashing a 34-ball 50 to lead West Indies to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup on Friday.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Chris Gayle backed up a short-bowling barrage by his pacemen, smashing a 34-ball 50 to lead West Indies to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup on Friday.
Underlining its status as a dangerous outsider for the title, West Indies bowled out Pakistan for 105 in 21.4 overs — the team's second lowest total in the history of the tournament.
Gayle then played a starring role in the run chase, plundering three sixes and six fours in the only half-century of the match as the West Indies reached its target in 13.4 overs.
The 39-year-old opener, playing in his final World Cup, walked off gingerly after sustaining an injury during his innings in a potential concern for the Windies on just the second day of the World Cup.
Pakistan slumped to an eleventh straight loss in ODIs, unable to recover from a short-ball barrage from West Indies that saw pacemen account for all 10 wickets on a pitch that historically favors batsmen and delivers big scores.
West Indies' approach of pitching the ball short and often at the body dumbfounded the Pakistanis and led to some unwise shot selection.
Let us now take a look at how the Twitterati reacted to the second game of the 2019 World Cup:
A man of few words
"They are better than that"
Kaif bowls another bouncer at Pakistan
Pakistan's worst ODI phase ever
Just to give you an idea how short the Pakistan innings was
Another interesting comparison
Typical Pakistan
The West Indian batting legend is a proud man
Great start indeed
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
May 31, 2019 20:49:57 IST
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jason Holder says current West Indies side hopes to create their 'own legacy'
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir deemed fit, available for Pakistan's opening game against West Indies
Highlights, West Indies vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full cricket score: Windies thump Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co by 7 wickets