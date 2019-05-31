First Cricket
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 10 May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 9 May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
West Indies beat New Zealand by 91 runs
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
County Ground, Bristol
West Indies vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitterati left 'Speechless' after Windies register crushing victory at Trent Bridge

Chris Gayle backed up a short-bowling barrage by his pacemen by smashing a 34-ball 50 to lead West Indies to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup on Friday.

FirstCricket Staff, May 31, 2019 20:42:44 IST

Chris Gayle backed up a short-bowling barrage by his pacemen, smashing a 34-ball 50 to lead West Indies to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup on Friday.

Underlining its status as a dangerous outsider for the title, West Indies bowled out Pakistan for 105 in 21.4 overs — the team's second lowest total in the history of the tournament.

Gayle then played a starring role in the run chase, plundering three sixes and six fours in the only half-century of the match as the West Indies reached its target in 13.4 overs.

The 39-year-old opener, playing in his final World Cup, walked off gingerly after sustaining an injury during his innings in a potential concern for the Windies on just the second day of the World Cup.

Pakistan slumped to an eleventh straight loss in ODIs, unable to recover from a short-ball barrage from West Indies that saw pacemen account for all 10 wickets on a pitch that historically favors batsmen and delivers big scores.

West Indies' approach of pitching the ball short and often at the body dumbfounded the Pakistanis and led to some unwise shot selection.

Let us now take a look at how the Twitterati reacted to the second game of the 2019 World Cup:

A man of few words

"They are better than that"

Kaif bowls another bouncer at Pakistan

Pakistan's worst ODI phase ever

Just to give you an idea how short the Pakistan innings was

Another interesting comparison

Typical Pakistan

The West Indian batting legend is a proud man

Great start indeed

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 20:49:57 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Pakistan, Sports, West Indies, West Indies Vs Pakistan, Windies, World Cup 2019 Pakistan, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

