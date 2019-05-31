Chris Gayle backed up a short-bowling barrage by his pacemen, smashing a 34-ball 50 to lead West Indies to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup on Friday.

Underlining its status as a dangerous outsider for the title, West Indies bowled out Pakistan for 105 in 21.4 overs — the team's second lowest total in the history of the tournament.

Gayle then played a starring role in the run chase, plundering three sixes and six fours in the only half-century of the match as the West Indies reached its target in 13.4 overs.

The 39-year-old opener, playing in his final World Cup, walked off gingerly after sustaining an injury during his innings in a potential concern for the Windies on just the second day of the World Cup.

Pakistan slumped to an eleventh straight loss in ODIs, unable to recover from a short-ball barrage from West Indies that saw pacemen account for all 10 wickets on a pitch that historically favors batsmen and delivers big scores.

West Indies' approach of pitching the ball short and often at the body dumbfounded the Pakistanis and led to some unwise shot selection.

Let us now take a look at how the Twitterati reacted to the second game of the 2019 World Cup:

A man of few words

Speechless. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 31, 2019

"They are better than that"

Don’t know why Pakistan batted like that? They are better than that.. but they must know.. that every quick will be bouncing them big time. — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) May 31, 2019

Kaif bowls another bouncer at Pakistan

Just 212 balls in the game and it's over. West Indies, showing what they are capable of ,and Pakistan too.#WIvPAK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 31, 2019

Pakistan's worst ODI phase ever

11 defeats in a row in completed ODIs. This will be Pakistan's worst losing streak in their 46 years long one-day internationals history. #PakvWI — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) May 31, 2019

Just to give you an idea how short the Pakistan innings was

My journey to the ground today - 125 minutes Pakistan's innings today - 111 minutes#CWC19 #PAKvWI — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 31, 2019

Another interesting comparison

Retweet if your team's total is less than your currency's exchange rate to the dollar — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) May 31, 2019

Typical Pakistan

This is typical Pakistan ... They will no doubt go on an Win the World Cup ... !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 31, 2019

The West Indian batting legend is a proud man

Great start indeed

With inputs from AP