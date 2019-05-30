For the first time in years, the West Indies has a team which might go close to winning the tournament.

The top of the order features the imposing figure of Chris Gayle, who has been handed the additional responsibility of vice-captaincy. Gayle, 39, compiled two centuries and two half-centuries in the West Indies' recent series against England in the Caribbean.

"As a senior player it's my responsibility to support the captain and everyone else in the team," says Gayle, who retired from ODI cricket briefly after the 2015 World Cup but made a return two years later. "This will probably be the biggest World Cup so there will be great expectations and I know we'll do very well for the people of the West Indies."

For a team who routinely oscillate between sublime cricket and farce and are cursed with a legendary ability to self-destruct, Pakistan will enter another World Cup as the proverbial dark horses with good memories of England.

Sarfraz and his men must heed the advice from someone who famously galvanised a traditionally fractious side to World Cup glory in 1992.

"Unpredictable – that's a word that us as coaching staff hate," coach Micky Arthur recently said in a video on the cricket board's website.

The match between West Indies and Pakistan will take place on 31 May 2019.

The West Indies vs Pakistan fixture will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The West Indies vs Pakistan fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

