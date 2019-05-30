First Cricket
West Indies vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, tomorrow's match, 31 May: Schedule, Time, Venue

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between West Indies and Pakistan.

FirstCricket Staff, May 30, 2019 13:57:39 IST

For the first time in years, the West Indies has a team which might go close to winning the tournament.

The top of the order features the imposing figure of Chris Gayle, who has been handed the additional responsibility of vice-captaincy. Gayle, 39, compiled two centuries and two half-centuries in the West Indies' recent series against England in the Caribbean.

West Indies' Oshane Thomas (2R) celebrates with trammates the wicket of New Zealand's Ross Taylor for 2 during the 2019 Cricket World Cup warm up match between the West Indies and New Zealand at Bristol County Ground in Bristol, southwest England, on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

West Indies take on Pakistan in their first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Adrian Dennis/AFP

"As a senior player it's my responsibility to support the captain and everyone else in the team," says Gayle, who retired from ODI cricket briefly after the 2015 World Cup but made a return two years later. "This will probably be the biggest World Cup so there will be great expectations and I know we'll do very well for the people of the West Indies."

For a team who routinely oscillate between sublime cricket and farce and are cursed with a legendary ability to self-destruct, Pakistan will enter another World Cup as the proverbial dark horses with good memories of England.

Sarfraz and his men must heed the advice from someone who famously galvanised a traditionally fractious side to World Cup glory in 1992.

"Unpredictable – that's a word that us as coaching staff hate," coach Micky Arthur recently said in a video on the cricket board's website.

Here's all you need to know about the match between the West Indies and Pakistan:

When will West Indies vs Pakistan fixture take place?

The match between West Indies and Pakistan will take place on 31 May 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The West Indies vs Pakistan fixture will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

What time does the match begin?

The West Indies vs Pakistan fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads

West IndiesChris GayleEvin LewisDarren BravoShimron HetmyerNicholas Pooran(w), Ashley NurseAndre RussellJason Holder(c), Carlos BrathwaiteShai HopeFabian AllenKemar RoachOshane ThomasShannon GabrielSheldon Cottrell

Pakistan: Imam-ul-HaqFakhar ZamanBabar AzamMohammad HafeezShoaib MalikSarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad WasimShadab KhanHasan AliMohammad AmirWahab RiazHaris SohailAsif AliShaheen AfridiMohammad Hasnain

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from agencies

