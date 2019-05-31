West Indies vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch today’s match score online
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between West Indies and Pakistan.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
For the first time in years, the West Indies has a team which might go close to winning the tournament.
The top of the order features the imposing figure of Chris Gayle, who has been handed the additional responsibility of vice-captaincy. Gayle, 39, compiled two centuries and two half-centuries in the West Indies' recent series against England in the Caribbean.
West Indies take on Pakistan in their first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Adrian Dennis/AFP
"As a senior player it's my responsibility to support the captain and everyone else in the team," says Gayle, who retired from ODI cricket briefly after the 2015 World Cup but made a return two years later. "This will probably be the biggest World Cup so there will be great expectations and I know we'll do very well for the people of the West Indies."
For a team who routinely oscillate between sublime cricket and farce and are cursed with a legendary ability to self-destruct, Pakistan will enter another World Cup as the proverbial dark horses with good memories of England.
Sarfraz and his men must heed the advice from someone who famously galvanised a traditionally fractious side to World Cup glory in 1992.
"Unpredictable – that's a word that us as coaching staff hate," coach Micky Arthur recently said in a video on the cricket board's website.
Here's all you need to know about the match between the West Indies and Pakistan:
When will West Indies vs Pakistan fixture take place?
The match between West Indies and Pakistan will take place on 31 May 2019.
Where will the match be played?
The West Indies vs Pakistan fixture will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
What time does the match begin?
The West Indies vs Pakistan fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.
Squads
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain
With inputs from agencies
