Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

West Indies Vs Pakistan At Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 12 August, 2021

12 August, 2021
Starts 20:30 (IST)
Rain Stoppage
Pakistan

Pakistan

34/2 (17.0 ov)

1st Test
West Indies

West Indies

Yet To Bat

Pakistan West Indies
34/2 (17.0 ov) - R/R 2

Rain Stoppage

Babar Azam (C) - 10

Azhar Ali - 3

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Azhar Ali Batting 3 27 0 0
Babar Azam (C) Batting 10 29 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kyle Mayers 4 2 4 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 21/2 (8)

13 (13) R/R: 1.44

Azhar Ali 3(25)

Abid Ali 9(21) S.R (42.85)

c Joshua Da Silva b Jayden Seales

West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1 in Jamaica, LIVE Cricket Score

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 12th, 2021
  • 20:46:39 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

1st Test, toss update: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat on the opening day of the first match of the two-Test series at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Thursday.

Thrashed in their last Test campaign against South Africa in St Lucia two months earlier, the home side have omitted middle-order batsman Shai Hope.

Nkrumah Bonner returns to the number three spot after being ruled out of action on the first day of the South African contest when he was struck on the helmet first ball by fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

Mindful of a pitch which is expected to offer considerable assistance to the slow bowlers, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican has also been drafted into the final eleven.

Pakistan will be relying as well on their senior frontline spinner, Yasir Shah, who returns to action after missing the two-Test series in Zimbabwe while Mohammad Abbas will offer seam support to Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Playing XI:

Pakistan : Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrica

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: August 12, 2021 20:46:39 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

West Indies vs Pakistan: Visitors defy rampant Nicholas Pooran to edge hosts by seven runs in second T20I
First Cricket News

West Indies vs Pakistan: Visitors defy rampant Nicholas Pooran to edge hosts by seven runs in second T20I

Pakistan's versatile bowling attack did just enough to restrain a rampant Nicholas Pooran and come away with a seven-run victory over the West Indies in the second T20I.

West Indies vs Pakistan: Visitors maintain 1-0 series lead after torrential rain results in 3rd T20I getting washed out
First Cricket News

West Indies vs Pakistan: Visitors maintain 1-0 series lead after torrential rain results in 3rd T20I getting washed out

Just eight balls were bowled at the start of the match with the home side reaching 15 without loss off eight deliveries before showers drove the players off the field and intensified to such an extent that it left the ground waterlogged in a matter of minutes.

Highlights, West Indies vs Pakistan, 4th T20I at Guyana, Full Cricket Score: Pakistan win series after match called off
First Cricket News

Highlights, West Indies vs Pakistan, 4th T20I at Guyana, Full Cricket Score: Pakistan win series after match called off

Check out LIVE scorecard of the final T20I between West Indies and Pakistan at Guyana.