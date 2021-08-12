West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1 in Jamaica, LIVE Cricket Score

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

1st Test, toss update: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat on the opening day of the first match of the two-Test series at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Thursday.

Thrashed in their last Test campaign against South Africa in St Lucia two months earlier, the home side have omitted middle-order batsman Shai Hope.

Nkrumah Bonner returns to the number three spot after being ruled out of action on the first day of the South African contest when he was struck on the helmet first ball by fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

Mindful of a pitch which is expected to offer considerable assistance to the slow bowlers, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican has also been drafted into the final eleven.

Pakistan will be relying as well on their senior frontline spinner, Yasir Shah, who returns to action after missing the two-Test series in Zimbabwe while Mohammad Abbas will offer seam support to Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Playing XI:

Pakistan : Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrica

With inputs from AFP