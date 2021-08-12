West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1 in Jamaica, LIVE Cricket Score

|Pakistan
|West Indies
|34/2 (17.0 ov) - R/R 2
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Azhar Ali
|Batting
|3
|27
|0
|0
|Babar Azam (C)
|Batting
|10
|29
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Kyle Mayers
|4
|2
|4
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 21/2 (8)
|
13 (13) R/R: 1.44
Babar Azam (C) 10(29)
Azhar Ali 3(25)
|
Abid Ali 9(21) S.R (42.85)
c Joshua Da Silva b Jayden Seales
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
1st Test, toss update: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat on the opening day of the first match of the two-Test series at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Thursday.
Thrashed in their last Test campaign against South Africa in St Lucia two months earlier, the home side have omitted middle-order batsman Shai Hope.
Nkrumah Bonner returns to the number three spot after being ruled out of action on the first day of the South African contest when he was struck on the helmet first ball by fast bowler Anrich Nortje.
Mindful of a pitch which is expected to offer considerable assistance to the slow bowlers, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican has also been drafted into the final eleven.
Pakistan will be relying as well on their senior frontline spinner, Yasir Shah, who returns to action after missing the two-Test series in Zimbabwe while Mohammad Abbas will offer seam support to Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Playing XI:
Pakistan : Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrica
With inputs from AFP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Pakistan's versatile bowling attack did just enough to restrain a rampant Nicholas Pooran and come away with a seven-run victory over the West Indies in the second T20I.
Just eight balls were bowled at the start of the match with the home side reaching 15 without loss off eight deliveries before showers drove the players off the field and intensified to such an extent that it left the ground waterlogged in a matter of minutes.
Check out LIVE scorecard of the final T20I between West Indies and Pakistan at Guyana.