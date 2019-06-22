First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in NED | 2nd ODI Jun 21, 2019
NED vs ZIM
Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 27 Jun 21, 2019
ENG vs SL
Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs
ICC CWC Jun 22, 2019
IND vs AFG
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 22, 2019
WI vs NZ
Old Trafford, Manchester
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies vs New Zealand Match, weather update at Old Trafford today: Cloudy skies with minimal chance of rain in Manchester

New Zealand will look to remain unbeaten in the World Cup when they take on West Indies at Old Trafford with cloudy conditions expected to aid the seam bowlers.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 22, 2019 08:55:49 IST

West Indies vs New Zealand, Manchester weather update, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: The West Indies are hanging by a thread in the Cricket World Cup - their one washout game ensuring that they still have an outside chance of qualifying for the semi-finals, albeit slim. However, to realise that, the team from the Caribbean will have to significantly improve their form.

The big guns at the top: the likes of Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis and Shai Hope, need to notch up big scores to allow those down the order to hit away with a sense of abandon which is associated with the West Indies. They can take inspiration from their warm-up win against New Zealand when they posted an insurmountable total of 421.

Old Trafford might just assist them in that pursuit if they do win the toss and opt to bat first. Of the two matches that have been played here, the teams batting first have posted totals of 336 and 397 (India and England respectively). Both these sides went on to win the contest which makes it a crucial toss to win.

File photo West Indies team. AP

File photo West Indies team. AP

New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to avoid a blemish on their perfect record this World Cup. They have looked uncertain at crucial moments during a couple of games, only to see through those hiccups, owing majorly to captain Kane Williamson's tenacity.

The weather forecast as per Accuweather suggests intermittent periods of cloudy skies and sunshine, with minimal chance of rain. The cloudy skies could assist seam bowling at the outset but largely, the conditions may be batting friendly and a run-fest is probable.

For New Zealand, the team is likely to remain unchanged while for the West Indies, as indicated by captain Jason Holder during the pre-match press conference, Andre Russell might be rested and Ashley Nurse should lend his offspin at number eight.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2019 08:55:49 IST

Tags : Chris Gayle, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand, Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies, Evin Lewis, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Manchester, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs West Indies, Old Trafford, Old Trafford Weather, West Indies, West Indies Vs New Zealand Rain, West Indies Vs New Zealand Weather

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 6 4 2 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all