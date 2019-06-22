West Indies vs New Zealand, Manchester weather update, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: The West Indies are hanging by a thread in the Cricket World Cup - their one washout game ensuring that they still have an outside chance of qualifying for the semi-finals, albeit slim. However, to realise that, the team from the Caribbean will have to significantly improve their form.

The big guns at the top: the likes of Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis and Shai Hope, need to notch up big scores to allow those down the order to hit away with a sense of abandon which is associated with the West Indies. They can take inspiration from their warm-up win against New Zealand when they posted an insurmountable total of 421.

Old Trafford might just assist them in that pursuit if they do win the toss and opt to bat first. Of the two matches that have been played here, the teams batting first have posted totals of 336 and 397 (India and England respectively). Both these sides went on to win the contest which makes it a crucial toss to win.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to avoid a blemish on their perfect record this World Cup. They have looked uncertain at crucial moments during a couple of games, only to see through those hiccups, owing majorly to captain Kane Williamson's tenacity.

The weather forecast as per Accuweather suggests intermittent periods of cloudy skies and sunshine, with minimal chance of rain. The cloudy skies could assist seam bowling at the outset but largely, the conditions may be batting friendly and a run-fest is probable.

For New Zealand, the team is likely to remain unchanged while for the West Indies, as indicated by captain Jason Holder during the pre-match press conference, Andre Russell might be rested and Ashley Nurse should lend his offspin at number eight.

