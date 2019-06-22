First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in NED | 2nd ODI Jun 21, 2019
NED vs ZIM
Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 27 Jun 21, 2019
ENG vs SL
Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs
ICC CWC Jun 22, 2019
IND vs AFG
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 22, 2019
WI vs NZ
Old Trafford, Manchester
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Windies look to rekindle semis hopes against tricky Kiwis

The West Indies are currently lying seventh in the 10-team standings with just three points in their kitty and they can't afford any further loss to stay in the mix for a semi-final spot.

Press Trust of India, Jun 22, 2019 08:40:30 IST

Manchester: Their campaign deflated after early promise, the West Indies face a do-or-die battle against a confident-looking New Zealand in a crucial World Cup tie on Saturday.

The Windies started their World Cup campaign with a bang, demolishing Pakistan by seven wickets.

But since then, things have gone from bad to worse for the Caribbeans and they have suffered three defeats (against Australia, England and Bangladesh) while the game against South Africa was washed out.

West Indies find themselves in must-win scenario after promising start to World Cup.

West Indies find themselves in must-win scenario after promising start to World Cup.

The West Indies are currently lying seventh in the 10-team standings with just three points in their kitty and they can't afford any further loss to stay in the mix for a semi-final spot.

The West Indies would be smarting from a string of losses against Bangladesh, including the defeat in their last World Cup game despite posting a big total.

The West Indies posted a huge 321 for eight against the South Asians, a target which the Tigers chased down in 41.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Barring Chris Gayle, the West Indies' batting has started clicking but the performance of their bowlers would be a major cause of concern for skipper Jason Holder.

While Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Holder have been holding the fort with the bat, Gayle and Andre Russell have let down the team badly.

On the bowling front, all the West Indian bowlers looked ordinary and leaked runs against Bangladesh. And the likes of Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, and Oshane Thomas need to pull up their socks before it is too late.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the second spot with nine points, which includes four wins out of five games with the match against India being washed out.

New Zealand have so far defeated Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and South Africa but their real test starts now as, after West Indies, they will have three tough encounters against Pakistan, Australia, and England.

In their last match against South Africa, skipper Kane Williamson played a match-winning knock of 106 not out to guide New Zealand home in a tense final over finish while chasing a modest 242-run target.

Colin de Grandhomme, who made 60 off 47 besides bowling an economical spell of 1/33, also played a vital role alongside Williamson in that victory.

But with tough matches in the offing, Williamson would look for bigger contributions from the likes of Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, and Tom Latham.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2019 08:40:30 IST

Tags : Chris Gayle, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview, Jason Holder, Kane Williamson, Match Preview, New Zealand Vs West Indies, West Indies Vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 New Zealand, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 6 4 2 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all