West Indies will look to bounce back after defeat against Bangladesh when they face Kane Williamson's New Zealand at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

West Indies have won just one out of five matches, losing three games in the process. Jason Holder and Co are in a spot of bother after starting the tournament on a strong note, beating Pakistan by eight wickets.

Holder's side face tough task against New Zealand, who won four out of their five matches with one game resulting in a washout. A win against West Indies will more or less guarantee their spot in the semi-finals.

West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick has warned his side the time for excuses is over after defeat to Bangladesh.

Former Barbados player Estwick stressed the importance of the two-time world champions sticking together in the face of adversity.

"We can stand here, saying 'if this' and 'if that' – we didn't play well, we've lost the cricket game and that's that," he said.

"We've got to come back stronger. We've still got four games left in the tournament and we can't point fingers or apportion blame to anyone.

"We have to stick together, that's how good teams pull through. We've got to stop looking for excuses and start finding solutions."

Here's all you need to know about the West Indies vs New Zealand match:

When will West Indies vs New Zealand match take place?

The West Indies vs New Zealand match will take place on 22 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The West Indies vs New Zealand match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time does the match begin?

West Indies vs New Zealand will begin at 6 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 5.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Afghanistan match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full team squads:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell.

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi.

