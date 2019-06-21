First Cricket
West Indies vs New Zealand, ICC cricket world cup 2019 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch today’s match score online

West Indies will look to bounce back after defeat against Bangladesh when they face Kane Williamson's New Zealand at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. Here's all you need to know about the match.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 21, 2019 14:22:28 IST

West Indies captain Jason Holder in action. AP

West Indies have won just one out of five matches, losing three games in the process. Jason Holder and Co are in a spot of bother after starting the tournament on a strong note, beating Pakistan by eight wickets.

Holder's side face tough task against New Zealand, who won four out of their five matches with one game resulting in a washout. A win against West Indies will more or less guarantee their spot in the semi-finals.

West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick has warned his side the time for excuses is over after defeat to Bangladesh.

Former Barbados player Estwick stressed the importance of the two-time world champions sticking together in the face of adversity.

"We can stand here, saying 'if this' and 'if that' – we didn't play well, we've lost the cricket game and that's that," he said.

"We've got to come back stronger. We've still got four games left in the tournament and we can't point fingers or apportion blame to anyone.

"We have to stick together, that's how good teams pull through. We've got to stop looking for excuses and start finding solutions."

Here's all you need to know about the West Indies vs New Zealand match:

When will West Indies vs New Zealand match take place?

The West Indies vs New Zealand match will take place on 22 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The West Indies vs New Zealand match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time does the match begin?

West Indies vs New Zealand will begin at 6 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 5.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Afghanistan match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full team squads:

West IndiesChris GayleEvin LewisDarren BravoShimron HetmyerNicholas Pooran(w), Ashley NurseAndre RussellJason Holder(c), Carlos BrathwaiteShai HopeFabian AllenKemar RoachOshane ThomasShannon GabrielSheldon Cottrell.

New Zealand:  Colin MunroMartin GuptillKane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross TaylorHenry NichollsJames NeeshamMitchell SantnerLockie FergusonTrent BoultTim SoutheeMatt HenryColin de GrandhommeTom LathamIsh Sodhi.

