West Indies vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'An innings to remember for a long, long time', Twitter congratulates Carlos Brathwaite for hard-fought effort

Here's how Twitter reacted to New Zealand's thrilling five-run win over West Indies in the World Cup as Carlos Brathwaite's efforts went in vain.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 23, 2019 08:45:31 IST

New Zealand and West Indies played out a classic encounter in Old Trafford during their ICC Cricket World Cup clash on Saturday.

With six needing off the last ball in their run-chase of 292, CARLOS Brathwaite’s century went in vain as he was caught by Trent Boult at long-on off James Neesham’s delivery.

Victory saw New Zealand return to the top of the table and all but secure their place in the semi-finals as a heart-breaking defeat left the West Indies on the verge of elimination.

Earlier, veteran opener Chris Gayle threatened to make New Zealand pay dearly for dropping him three times during a typically blistering 87 off just 84 balls including eight fours and six sixes that delighted a near-capacity crowd.

But he eventually holed out during a collapse that saw five wickets lost for 22 runs in 28 balls.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the close-fought encounter:

There is still some hope for the Windies in the tournament!

All hail Captain Kane!

Is this the most unpredictable World Cup, after all?

Huge praise for the man of the moment!

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2019 08:50:09 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Gayle, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Kane Williamson, New Zealand, New Zealand Cricket Team, Sports, West Indies, West Indies Cricket Team, West Indies Vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019 New Zealand, World Cup 2019 West Indies

