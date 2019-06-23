New Zealand and West Indies played out a classic encounter in Old Trafford during their ICC Cricket World Cup clash on Saturday.

With six needing off the last ball in their run-chase of 292, CARLOS Brathwaite’s century went in vain as he was caught by Trent Boult at long-on off James Neesham’s delivery.

Victory saw New Zealand return to the top of the table and all but secure their place in the semi-finals as a heart-breaking defeat left the West Indies on the verge of elimination.

Earlier, veteran opener Chris Gayle threatened to make New Zealand pay dearly for dropping him three times during a typically blistering 87 off just 84 balls including eight fours and six sixes that delighted a near-capacity crowd.

But he eventually holed out during a collapse that saw five wickets lost for 22 runs in 28 balls.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the close-fought encounter:

There is still some hope for the Windies in the tournament!

Wow, if we can get away with that, maybe we can win this whole thing! What a truly superb innings from Carlos Brathwaite. Brilliantly paced #CWC19 #NZvWI @BLACKCAPS — Grant Robertson (@grantrobertson1) June 22, 2019

What a thriller - Brathwaite almost pulling it off..heartbreak for WI(& Pak) #NZvWI — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) June 22, 2019

All hail Captain Kane!

Is this the most unpredictable World Cup, after all?

Carlos Brathwaite! What a 100, so near yet so far but an innings to remember for a long long time . World Cup is truly alive now #WIvNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 22, 2019

Huge praise for the man of the moment!

Great innings by Carlos Brathwaite. 12 inches away from glory, from another great moment in cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 22, 2019

With inputs from AFP

