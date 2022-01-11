Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

West Indies vs Ireland: Visitors' COVID-19 problems force cancellation of second ODI

  • Agence France-Presse
  • January 11th, 2022
  • 10:22:30 IST

The second one-day international between West Indies and Ireland in Jamaica was called off Monday following two further positive COVID-19 tests in the Irish camp.

Tuesday's game in Kingston was cancelled "following recent testing, and two players being ruled out due to injury, resulting in Ireland having a severely depleted squad", Cricket West Indies and Cricket Ireland said in a joint statement.

West Indies won the opening ODI by 24 runs on Saturday. Image: Twitter/@windiescricket

West Indies won the opening ODI by 24 runs on Saturday. Image: Twitter/@windiescricket

The two bodies said they were reviewing the match schedule and "working to explore all possibilities for the series to be completed".

"The five members of the Ireland team who have returned positive COVID-19 results remain in isolation under the care and supervision of the medical teams," said the statement.

The two teams were scheduled to play three ODIs followed by a T20 international over nine days at Sabina Park, Kingston.

West Indies won the opening ODI by 24 runs on Saturday.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 11, 2022 10:22:30 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Sourav Ganguly remains 'haemodynamically stable' after testing positive for COVID-19, says hospital
First Cricket News

Sourav Ganguly remains 'haemodynamically stable' after testing positive for COVID-19, says hospital

Sourav Ganguly was also admitted to the hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

Sourav Ganguly had tested positive for delta plus variant of COVID-19, says hospital
First Cricket News

Sourav Ganguly had tested positive for delta plus variant of COVID-19, says hospital

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is currently in home isolation.

Legendary Desmond Haynes appointed lead selector for West Indies men's cricket team
First Cricket News

Legendary Desmond Haynes appointed lead selector for West Indies men's cricket team

Desmond Haynes replaced Roger Harper and will be in charge until June 2024.