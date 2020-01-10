West Indies vs Ireland: Sheldon Cottrell six seals one-wicket win for Windies as hosts take unassailable 2-0 lead in ODI series
In a nail-biting encounter, West Indies eked out a narrow one-wicket win over a spirited Ireland in the second ODI
Bridgetown: In a nail-biting encounter, West Indies eked out a narrow one-wicket win over a spirited Ireland in the second ODI at Kensington Oval on Friday.
The hosts now lead the three-match series by an unassailable 2-0.
Hayden Walsh Jr remained unbeaten on 46 to steer West Indies to narrow win. Image courtesy: Twitter @windiescricket
Ireland won the toss and elected to bat first and posted a total of 237 for the loss of nine wickets.
Chasing 238, West Indies got off to a poor start and lost three early wickets. The team was at 24/3 at 8.5 overs. Batters Evin Lewis (7), Shimron Hetmyer (6), and Brandon King (0) departed early.
Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran came together and built a 52-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, Simi Singh accounted for Hope (25) in the 19th over.
Skipper Kieron Pollard joined Pooran at the crease and added 64 runs for the fifth wicket, the highest stand of the innings, before the latter was dismissed by Singh in the 27th over.
Pooran played a knock of 52 runs off 44 balls and the Caribbean side was reduced to 140/5.
The team lost two consecutive wickets as Pollard (40) and Romario Shepherd (8) were sent back to the pavilion by Barry McCarthy and Singh respectively.
Ultimately, it was Hayden Walsh who kept his nerves and played an unbeaten knock of 46 runs, thereby helping West Indies to chase down the total with one ball remaining.
For Ireland, Singh clinched three wickets while Andy McBrine and McCarthy claimed two wickets each.
Earlier, the spirited performance from the Irish team helped them to post a total of 237/9. Paul Stirling (63), Simi Singh (34), and Kevin O'Brien (31) guided the side to a respectable total.
For West Indies, Alzarri Joseph bagged four wickets while Sheldon Cottrell scalped three wickets.
Both teams will now lock horns against each other in the third and final ODI at St George's on 12 January.
Updated Date:
Jan 12, 2020 17:20:48 IST
