West Indies vs Ireland: Shamarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard lead Windies to comfortable win in first ODI

West Indies defeated Ireland by 24 runs in the first match of a three-game One-Day International series on Saturday at Sabina Park.

Barbados batter Shamarh Brooks marked his ODI debut at the age of 33 with a fine 93 while West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard hit a fluid 69.

In reply, the Irish were well-set at 165-1 with captain Andy Balbirnie making 71 and Harry Tector hitting 53.

However, once they fell in the space of eight balls, the required run-rate crept up and the West Indies claimed a key opening victory in a series which forms part of the qualifying route to the 2023 World Cup.

Romario Shepherd finished with 3-50, including the key wicket of Balbirnie, while Alzarri Joseph claimed 3-55.

Brief scores

West Indies 269 all out in 48.5 overs (Shamarh Brooks 93, Kieron Pollard 69) v Ireland 245 all out in 49.1 overs (Andy Balbirnie 71, Harry Tector 53)

Result: West Indies won by 24 runs

Series: West Indies lead 1-0

2nd ODI: Sabina Park, 11 January

3rd ODI: Sabina Park, 14 January

Only T20 International: Sabina Park, 16 January

