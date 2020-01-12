First Cricket
West Indies vs Ireland, Match Highlights, 3rd ODI at Grenada: Windies emerge victorious after rainfall impedes play

Follow all the updates from the third ODI between West Indies and Ireland in Grenada.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 13, 2020 07:57:42 IST

West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)

203/10
Overs
49.1
R/R
4.13
Fours
19
Sixes
3
Extras
5
199/5
Overs
36.2
R/R
5.5
Fours
16
Sixes
7
Extras
1

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Second ODI report: West Indies beat Ireland by one wicket with one ball to spare to clinch the three-match one-day international series 2-0 on Thursday.

Ireland won the toss and batted first, scoring 237-9. West Indies scored 242-9 after a wild final over when West Indies needed five runs to win.

The first two balls yielded just a single, but Ireland thought it had a runout on the third ball. After the potential dismissal was referred to the third umpire, extensive video replays were inconclusive whether bowler Mark Adair’s hand or the ball had broken the wicket first. The decision was not out.

A near runout off the next ball added to the drama, but the West Indies No. 11 Sheldon Cottrell powered the second-last ball over the boundary for six to claim victory for the home side.

Earlier in the day, Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to bat first for the second successive game. Opener Paul Stirling top-scored with 63 from 79 balls.

The Irish nemesis from the last match, 23-year old Alzarri Joseph, once again dominated the Irish batsmen, first removing captain Balbirnie for 10 then taking three more wickets to finish with 4-32 — exactly the same return he had in the first match when West Indies won by five wickets.

Nicholas Pooran led the home side with 52 runs.

“The wicket was a bit more even than in the first game, and we wanted to bat sensibly to get to the score," man-of- the-match Joseph said.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: Jan 13, 2020 07:57:42 IST

