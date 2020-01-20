West Indies vs Ireland, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I in Basseterre
Follow the live scorecard as well as ball-by-ball commentary on the third T20I between West Indies and Ireland at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Live Now
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs MAN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN Vs HYD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs TRI Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 7 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 36 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 24th, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 24th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 24th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs DEL - Jan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs VID - Jan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs RAJ - Jan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Bihar Police arrests 13 minors from Aurangabad during CAA protests, passes them off as 'adults' in FIR
-
Sarnami: An Indian language born in South America, on the verge of becoming an endangered tongue
-
In J&K, only 153 'white-listed' sites accessible on 2G internet on postpaid connections; news portals, social media sites blocked
-
From Greta Gerwig to Jordan Peele and Alice Rohrwacher: 10 filmmakers to watch out for in 2020s
-
At Hubballi rally, Amit Shah slams Congress for opposing CAA, says '70 percent refugees are Dalits'; blames party, allies for instigating riots
-
'Morbidly obese' Islamic State mufti 'Jabba the Jihadi', who endorsed rape, ethnic cleansing, taken to prison in truck after Iraqi forces captured him
-
RIL consolidated profit surges 13.5% to record Rs 11,640 cr in Q3 on strong growth in telecom, retail verticals
-
FIH Pro League 2020: Manpreet Singh-led India produce late comeback show to beat Netherlands in thrilling shoot-out
-
In India's Nutritional Rehabilitation Centres, holistic care for mother and child combats malnutrition
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview: After the second T20I was washed out on 18 January, the eyes will be on third T20I, where Ireland would be looking to seal the series. After the wash out, West Indies cannot win the T20I series as they are already 0-1 down in the series. Ireland had beaten the hosts by 4 runs in a closely-fought first T20I on 15 January.
Ireland had lost the ODI series by a margin of 3-0 and if they win the T20I series, it will definitely given them a lot to cheer about, ending the limited overs campaign on a high. West Indies would be aiming to make a comeback in the series and avoid an embarrassing series defeat against Ireland. Men in Maroon would be dependent on T20 veterans Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo to come up with the goods.
Paul Stirling and Kevin O Brien are in red hot form and the Windies' new ball bowlers will have their task cut out against them. With the rain pouring down and the pitch covered for a long time expectedly, the pitch might not be too batting friendly and which will give the bowlers some motivation. The first T20I was a run feat with over 400 runs scored in the match by the two sides combined. Expect the team which wins the toss to bowl first and restrict the opponent to a cheap total to chase it down.
Teams:
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson(w), George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Boyd Rankin.
West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Rovman Powell, Brandon King.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 19, 2020 18:33:26 IST
Also See
West Indies vs Ireland, Highlights, 2nd T20I in Basseterre, Full Cricket Score: Match called off due to rain
West Indies vs Ireland: Sheldon Cottrell six seals one-wicket win for Windies as hosts take unassailable 2-0 lead in ODI series
West Indies vs Ireland: Dwayne Bravo says he 'feels like a kid' after receiving international call-up