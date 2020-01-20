First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
IRE in WI | 2nd T20I Jan 19, 2020
WI vs IRE
Match Abandoned
IND in NZ Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 24, 2020
SA vs ENG
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies vs Ireland, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I in Basseterre

Follow the live scorecard as well as ball-by-ball commentary on the third T20I between West Indies and Ireland at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 19, 2020 18:33:26 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: After the second T20I was washed out on 18 January, the eyes will be on third T20I, where Ireland would be looking to seal the series. After the wash out, West Indies cannot win the T20I series as they are already 0-1 down in the series. Ireland had beaten the hosts by 4 runs in a closely-fought first T20I on 15 January.

Ireland had lost the ODI series by a margin of 3-0 and if they win the T20I series, it will definitely given them a lot to cheer about, ending the limited overs campaign on a high. West Indies would be aiming to make a comeback in the series and avoid an embarrassing series defeat against Ireland. Men in Maroon would be dependent on T20 veterans Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo to come up with the goods.

Paul Stirling and Kevin O Brien are in red hot form and the Windies' new ball bowlers will have their task cut out against them. With the rain pouring down and the pitch covered for a long time expectedly, the pitch might not be too batting friendly and which will give the bowlers some motivation. The first T20I was a run feat with over 400 runs scored in the match by the two sides combined. Expect the team which wins the toss to bowl first and restrict the opponent to a cheap total to chase it down.

Teams:

IrelandPaul StirlingKevin O BrienAndrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth DelanyHarry TectorGary Wilson(w), George DockrellSimi SinghBarry McCarthyJoshua LittleCraig YoungMark AdairLorcan TuckerBoyd Rankin.

West IndiesLendl SimmonsEvin LewisShimron HetmyerKieron Pollard(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Sherfane RutherfordDwayne BravoHayden WalshKhary PierreSheldon CottrellKesrick WilliamsRovman PowellBrandon King.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 19, 2020 18:33:26 IST

Tags : 3rd t20i WI Vs Ireland, Andrew Balbirnie, Cricket, Evin Lewis, Ireland, Kevin O Brien, Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Paul Stirling, Shimron Hetmyer, Sports, t20, West Indies, West Indies Vs Ireland, West Indies Vs Ireland 2020

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all