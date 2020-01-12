West Indies vs Ireland, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Grenada
Follow all the updates from the third ODI between West Indies and Ireland in Grenada.
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs CHH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs PUN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs GUJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SAU Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs MUM Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs BAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs ODS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs BEN Vidarbha beat Bengal by 9 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs AP Sikkim drew with Arunachal Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland drew with Chandigarh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs NAM Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 14th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 15th, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 16th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi at Belur Math: Citizenship Act only 'changes a little' for those ill-treated in Pakistan after Partition, this is what Mahatma wanted, says PM
-
Envoys' visit to Jammu and Kashmir 'important step', says US but expresses concern over political leaders' detentions, internet shutdown
-
Despite India-China bilateral agreement, water data on Brahmaputra might be inadequate
-
Delhi Assembly election 2020: Social media battle hots up as BJP, Congress attempt to breach 'Kejri Wall'
-
ATP Cup 2020: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal, later teams up with Victor Troicki to secure Serbia’s victory in final
-
Beijing, despite Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen's landslide reelection win, says no change on 'One China' principle
-
Kajol on working with Ajay Devgn after 10 years, in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior — 'It felt like home'
-
No country for women: In India, true gender equality proves elusive as attitudes are out of sync with legislation
-
IIP has grown just 0.6% this fiscal so far vs 5% in last year; economic recovery depends on how govt spends in Q4
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Second ODI report: West Indies beat Ireland by one wicket with one ball to spare to clinch the three-match one-day international series 2-0 on Thursday.
Ireland won the toss and batted first, scoring 237-9. West Indies scored 242-9 after a wild final over when West Indies needed five runs to win.
The first two balls yielded just a single, but Ireland thought it had a runout on the third ball. After the potential dismissal was referred to the third umpire, extensive video replays were inconclusive whether bowler Mark Adair’s hand or the ball had broken the wicket first. The decision was not out.
A near runout off the next ball added to the drama, but the West Indies No. 11 Sheldon Cottrell powered the second-last ball over the boundary for six to claim victory for the home side.
Earlier in the day, Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to bat first for the second successive game. Opener Paul Stirling top-scored with 63 from 79 balls.
The Irish nemesis from the last match, 23-year old Alzarri Joseph, once again dominated the Irish batsmen, first removing captain Balbirnie for 10 then taking three more wickets to finish with 4-32 — exactly the same return he had in the first match when West Indies won by five wickets.
Nicholas Pooran led the home side with 52 runs.
“The wicket was a bit more even than in the first game, and we wanted to bat sensibly to get to the score," man-of- the-match Joseph said.
With inputs from The Associated Press
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 12, 2020 18:29:51 IST
Also See
West Indies vs Ireland, highlights, 2nd ODI at Barbados, Full Cricket Score: Windies clinch last over thriller; lead 2-0 in three match series
West Indies vs Ireland: Sheldon Cottrell six seals one-wicket win for Windies as hosts take unassailable 2-0 lead in ODI series
West Indies vs Ireland Higlights, 1st ODI at Barbados, Full Cricket Score: Evin Lewis remains unbeaten on 99, Alzarri Joseph takes four as Windies win by 5 wickets