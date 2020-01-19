West Indies vs Ireland, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I in Basseterre
Follow the live scorecard as well as ball-by-ball commentary on the second T20I between West Indies and Ireland at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 36 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 20th, 2020, 03:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS vs MAH - Jan 19th, 2020, 08:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG vs MAN - Jan 19th, 2020, 08:45 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG vs BIH - Jan 19th, 2020, 08:45 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Talk of overtaking PoK captures imagination, but remains a distant dream until India strengthens military, boosts global influence
-
Neena Gupta, at her busiest and best at 60, talks receiving offers — and her hunger for good roles
-
Tamil Nadu local polls: After wrangling for days, Congress and DMK bury the hatchet, decide to fix issues internally
-
Just Mercy movie review: Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx's straightforward legal drama exposes America's criminal injustice system
-
'It's do-or-die battle': Women protesters at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan to continue anti-CAA stir till favourable outcome
-
US Senate to serve as both judge and jury in Donald Trump impeachment trial; hearing won't resemble anything seen on Court TV
-
RIL consolidated profit surges 13.5% to record Rs 11,640 cr in Q3 on strong growth in telecom, retail verticals
-
FIH Pro League 2020: India score five goals to thrash World No 3 Netherlands in exhilarating clash at Bhubaneswar
-
In India's Nutritional Rehabilitation Centres, holistic care for mother and child combats malnutrition
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview: Pumped by their thrilling four-run victory over the hosts in the series opener, Ireland will be hoping to clinch the series against the West Indies in the second T20I at the Warner Park in Basseterre on Saturday.
The Irishmen suffered a 0-3 sweep at the hands of Kieron Pollard's men in the one-day series that preceded the T20Is despite putting up a fight, especially in the second ODI in which the Windies won by a solitary wicket with the match going down the wire with just one ball to spare.
However, the visitors put the disappointment of that series scoreline behind in the T20 leg of the tour in what was another close contest — this time the 'Men in Green' pipping the Twenty20 heavyweights in a high-scoring game thanks primarily to the efforts of opener Paul Stirling (95) and pacer Joshua Little (3/29).
The hosts looked set to pull off yet another victory after seamer Barry McCarthy was smashed for 27 runs in the crucial 18th over, with Nicholas Pooran and Sherfane Rutherford at the crease. However, Craig Young and Little held their nerves to bowl out two heroic overs — the latter collecting two of his three wickets in the final over as West Indies fell agonisingly short by just four runs.
The match also served as a platform for veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo to make his West Indies comeback, collecting 2/28 from his four-over quota to cap a good day in office with the ball although he couldn't quite step up with the bat later in the game during the chase, falling for 9 off the penultimate delivery of the match.
Bravo will hope to play a more prominent role come Saturday as his team hopes to keep the series alive till the final game, which takes place the very next day after the second T20I.
Teams:
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson(w), George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Boyd Rankin.
West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Rovman Powell, Brandon King.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 18, 2020 21:42:04 IST
Also See
West Indies vs Ireland: Dwayne Bravo says he 'feels like a kid' after receiving international call-up
West Indies vs Ireland Higlights, 1st ODI at Barbados, Full Cricket Score: Evin Lewis remains unbeaten on 99, Alzarri Joseph takes four as Windies win by 5 wickets
West Indies vs Ireland, Match Highlights, 3rd ODI at Grenada: Windies emerge victorious after rainfall impedes play