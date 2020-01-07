Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: After pushing Virat Kohli and company to a series decider in both the T20I and ODI legs of their recent tour of India, West Indies comfortably start as favourites in the three-match ODI series against Ireland at home, the first of which takes place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Tuesday.

Ireland are in the Caribbean for three ODIs and as many T20Is, with the National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada and Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts the other two venues for the remaining limited-overs fixtures.

Ireland didn't quite get their tour off to an ideal start, losing the warm-up game against West Indies Cricket Board President's XI by three wickets despite setting a stiff target of 276 — Darren Bravo and Justin Greaves slamming 70 each to setup the win with 20 deliveries remaining.

West Indies put up an admirable fight against the Indian team in the latter's backyard last month, winning a game each in each of the T20Is and the ODIs. Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran were among the standout players in the one-dayers, occupying the second and third spots in the leading run-scorers chart.

Pooran smashed a 64-ball 89 in the series-deciding third one-dayer at Cuttack, and forged a solid partnership with Kieron Pollard (74 not out off 51 balls) to set a challenging 316-run target for the Men in Blue. India, in response, were reduced to 228/5 at one stage and lost the wicket of their captain Kohli with another 30 left to win, and it was up to Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur to take the hosts home with a little more than an over left.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.