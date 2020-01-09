Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

First ODI report: Evin Lewis missed his third one-day international century by inches on the final ball of the match to lead West Indies to a five-wicket victory over Ireland on Tuesday.

Chasing Ireland's 180 runs after Andy Balbirnie won his first toss as captain and elected to bat, Lewis finished unbeaten on 99 when his big drive over covers landed just short of the boundary, giving West Indies the four runs it needed to clinch victory.

Lewis finished with 13 fours and two sixes as West Indies scored 184-5 and won with 100 balls to spare.

Medium pace bowler Alzarri Joseph was named man of the match after taking four for 32 in his 10 overs, including openers Paul Stirling and Gareth Delany. Wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker led Ireland with 31 runs.

“For me, it's a really good start to the year," Joseph said. "It's just about putting in the hard work in training and doing the yards. I kind of had an idea of how I wanted to bowl today, and I just kept it simple," he added.

The teams play the second of the three-match ODI series on Thursday, also at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. Three Twenty20 matches will follow the ODI series.

With inputs from The Associated Press

