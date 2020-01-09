First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE in WI | 2nd ODI Jan 09, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Jan 09, 2020
UAE vs NAM
United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
SL in IND Jan 10, 2020
IND vs SL
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
ICC CWC League 2 Jan 11, 2020
OMA vs UAE
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies vs Ireland, highlights, 2nd ODI at Barbados, Full Cricket Score: Windies clinch last over thriller; lead 2-0 in three match series

Follow all the updates from the second ODI between West Indies and Ireland in Barbados.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 10, 2020 07:48:48 IST

West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket

237/9
Overs
50.0
R/R
4.74
Fours
22
Sixes
5
Extras
13
242/9
Overs
49.5
R/R
4.89
Fours
19
Sixes
7
Extras
17

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

First ODI report: Evin Lewis missed his third one-day international century by inches on the final ball of the match to lead West Indies to a five-wicket victory over Ireland on Tuesday.

Chasing Ireland's 180 runs after Andy Balbirnie won his first toss as captain and elected to bat, Lewis finished unbeaten on 99 when his big drive over covers landed just short of the boundary, giving West Indies the four runs it needed to clinch victory.

Lewis finished with 13 fours and two sixes as West Indies scored 184-5 and won with 100 balls to spare.

Medium pace bowler Alzarri Joseph was named man of the match after taking four for 32 in his 10 overs, including openers Paul Stirling and Gareth Delany. Wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker led Ireland with 31 runs.

“For me, it's a really good start to the year," Joseph said. "It's just about putting in the hard work in training and doing the yards. I kind of had an idea of how I wanted to bowl today, and I just kept it simple," he added.

The teams play the second of the three-match ODI series on Thursday, also at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. Three Twenty20 matches will follow the ODI series.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 10, 2020 07:48:48 IST

Tags : 2nd ODI, Andy Balbirnie, Cricket, Cricket Score, Evin Lewis, Ireland, Kieron Pollard, Live Cricket Score, ODI, Sports, West Indies, West Indies Vs Ireland, West Indies Vs Ireland 2020, West Indies Vs Ireland 2nd ODI, WI Vs IRE, WI Vs Ire Live Cricket Score, WI Vs Ireland Cricket Score, Windies

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all