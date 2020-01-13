West Indies vs Ireland: Evin Lewis' century guides hosts to series-sweeping win in rain-truncated third ODI
Opener Evin Lewis struck his third ODI ton as West Indies finished on 199-5 in 36.2 overs as it chased an adjusted target of 197.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs CHH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs PUN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs GUJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SAU Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs MUM Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs BAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs ODS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs HYD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs BEN Vidarbha beat Bengal by 9 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 14th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 15th, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 16th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Police cordon and search ops targeting Muslim localities in Hyderabad see normalisation of military tactic in India's most liveable city
-
A Muslim affair: Anti-CAA protests are against Islamophobia, can't be turned into BJP vs Opposition slugfest
-
Chennai: How a restored wetland brought relief to residents in city's drought-prone area
-
Delhi Assembly election 2020: Social media battle hots up as BJP, Congress attempt to breach 'Kejri Wall'
-
ATP Cup 2020: Novak Djokovic-led Serbia's feel-good run to glory puts the razzle-dazzle on tournament’s teething problems
-
Public apology from top Iran military commander for downing Flight 752 sees protests across country
-
Remembering Neil Peart: The genius mind who brought lyrical depth and drumming dexterity to Rush
-
Indian writers who defined the decade, from Siddhartha Mukherjee to Sujatha Gidla, Perumal Murugan
-
Walmart sacks around 50 executives in India restructuring, focus to be shifted to e-commerce; firm to delay opening of new wholesale stores
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Grenada: West Indies swept their one-day international series against Ireland 3-0 with a five-wicket win and 64 balls remaining under the Duckworth-Lewis method on Sunday.
Opener Evin Lewis struck his third ODI ton as West Indies finished on 199-5 in 36.2 overs as it chased an adjusted target of 197. Lewis hit 102 off 97 balls to steer his side to victory.
File image of Evin Lewis. AP
Lewis holed out after an innings which featured six fours and five sixes. Nicholas Pooran hit an undefeated 43, including the winning runs.
Earlier, Ireland was all out for 203 in 49.1 overs with captain Andy Balbirnie top-scoring for his side with 71 runs off 93 balls, including six fours and two sixes. He fell to legspinner Hayden Walsh, who finished on 4-36.
West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss for the first time in the series and chose to bowl, making use of a damp start at the National Stadium where play was twice interrupted by rain during Ireland's innings.
West Indies beat Ireland by one wicket in the second ODI with one ball to spare to clinch the series. West Indies won the 1st ODI by five wickets, with Lewis 99 not out.
A three-match Twenty20 series between West Indies and Ireland starts Wednesday at St. George's.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 13, 2020 10:59:26 IST
Also See
West Indies vs Ireland, highlights, 2nd ODI at Barbados, Full Cricket Score: Windies clinch last over thriller; lead 2-0 in three match series
West Indies vs Ireland Higlights, 1st ODI at Barbados, Full Cricket Score: Evin Lewis remains unbeaten on 99, Alzarri Joseph takes four as Windies win by 5 wickets
West Indies vs Ireland, Match Highlights, 3rd ODI at Grenada: Windies emerge victorious after rainfall impedes play