First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE in WI | 3rd ODI Jan 12, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
SL in IND | 3rd T20I Jan 10, 2020
IND vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
AUS in IND Jan 14, 2020
IND vs AUS
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IRE in WI Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies vs Ireland: Evin Lewis' century guides hosts to series-sweeping win in rain-truncated third ODI

Opener Evin Lewis struck his third ODI ton as West Indies finished on 199-5 in 36.2 overs as it chased an adjusted target of 197.

The Associated Press, Jan 13, 2020 10:59:26 IST

Grenada: West Indies swept their one-day international series against Ireland 3-0 with a five-wicket win and 64 balls remaining under the Duckworth-Lewis method on Sunday.

Opener Evin Lewis struck his third ODI ton as West Indies finished on 199-5 in 36.2 overs as it chased an adjusted target of 197. Lewis hit 102 off 97 balls to steer his side to victory.

West Indies vs Ireland: Evin Lewis century guides hosts to series-sweeping win in rain-truncated third ODI

File image of Evin Lewis. AP

Lewis holed out after an innings which featured six fours and five sixes. Nicholas Pooran hit an undefeated 43, including the winning runs.

Earlier, Ireland was all out for 203 in 49.1 overs with captain Andy Balbirnie top-scoring for his side with 71 runs off 93 balls, including six fours and two sixes. He fell to legspinner Hayden Walsh, who finished on 4-36.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss for the first time in the series and chose to bowl, making use of a damp start at the National Stadium where play was twice interrupted by rain during Ireland's innings.

West Indies beat Ireland by one wicket in the second ODI with one ball to spare to clinch the series. West Indies won the 1st ODI by five wickets, with Lewis 99 not out.

A three-match Twenty20 series between West Indies and Ireland starts Wednesday at St. George's.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 13, 2020 10:59:26 IST

Tags : Andy Balbirnie, Cricket, Evin Lewis, Ireland, Nicholas Pooran, West Indies, West Indies Vs Ireland

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all