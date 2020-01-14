First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE in WI | 3rd ODI Jan 12, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
SL in IND | 3rd T20I Jan 10, 2020
IND vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
IRE in WI Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies vs Ireland: Dwayne Bravo says he 'feels like a kid' after receiving international call-up

For Bravo, who fell out with his board following a bitter dispute over the then pay structure in 2014 leading to his eventual phasing out, the path back into international cricket was an arduous one.

Press Trust of India, Jan 14, 2020 17:05:42 IST

Port of Spain: The battle-hardened Dwayne Bravo, at 36, returns to the West Indies squad "feeling like a kid", more than three years after playing his last international.

For Bravo, who fell out with his board following a bitter dispute over the then pay structure in 2014 leading to his eventual phasing out, the path back into international cricket was an arduous one.

West Indies vs Ireland: Dwayne Bravo says he feels like a kid after receiving international call-up

File image of Dwayne Bravo. Reuters

The flamboyant all-rounder played his last match for West Indies in any format in September 2016.

"It's a great feeling. I feel like a kid again when I first get a call from (West Indies' chairman of selectors Roger Harper) that welcome back to the team and play international cricket and they were looking forward to have me back," Bravo said in a radio interview with Trinidad's I955 FM.

He is the oldest member in West Indies' T20 squad for the assignments against Ireland.

Bravo said he has been thinking about the Ireland series since coming out of retirement in December.

"It is something that was always on my mind since the change of leadership and stuff. So just happy I get the opportunity to represent the region again and I am looking forward to doing my best."

Bravo announced his retirement from international cricket in October 2018 but continued playing franchise cricket.

Later, in December 2019, he came out of T20 International retirement to make himself available for selection in the lead up to the 2020 ICC men's T20 World Cup, which will take place in October-November.

He believes that West Indies lack a proper death-overs specialist and he could fill that void.

"Recently that is where West Indies did falter," Bravo said.

"If you look at the 50-overs World Cup, if you look at the series in India, both in T20Is and in ODIs, we lack a really, really proper death-overs specialist."

Asked about the prospect of sealing a spot in West Indies' T20 World Cup squad, Bravo said he's not thinking too far ahead.
"There's this series and there's a Sri Lanka series right after," he said.

"I guess if I do well in this series, chances are I might be selected for the next series. It is just a matter of playing it by ear, series by series.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 17:05:42 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dwayne Bravo, Sports, West Indies, West Indies Cricket Team, West Indies Vs Ireland, West Indies Vs Ireland 2020, West Indies Vs Ireland t20 Series

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all