West Indies have included an uncapped pair of Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze for the opening Test against India which starts next Friday in Dominica.

Both McKenzie and Athanaze are left-handed batters and play up the order while Athanaze can also provide an option with his right arm off-breaks on his home track of Windsor Park.

McKenzie, 22, had scores of 91 and 86 during the West Indies ‘A’ tour of Bangladesh in May while Athanaze, who bats at No 4, had an 85 and a 45 in the same series.

“We were very impressed with the approach to the batsmanship of McKenzie and Athanaze on the recent ‘A’ Team tour of Bangladesh,” said lead selector Desmond Haynes.

“These are two young players who got good scores and played with great maturity, and we believe they deserve an opportunity,” he added.

All rounder Rahkeem Cornwall has been recalled – he had played his last Test in November 2021. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican who was in the squad which toured Zimbabwe but missed the last tour of South Africa in February also finds a place in the squad.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is unavailable for selection as he continues recovery from injury.

“We are without Motie, who is doing his rehabilitation, and this has created an opportunity for Warrican and Cornwall in the spin bowling department. They have both played at Test match level before and are capable of doing the job,” said Haynes.

India’s tour of the West Indies consists of two Test matches with the second Test in Port of Spain, Trinidad from July 20-24.

The long form of cricket will be followed by three one-day internationals, the opening two in Barbados and the final match back in Trinidad. West Indies have not qualified for the ODI World Cup later in the year but can be a stiff opposition in white ball cricket.

The tour concludes with five T20Is in Trinidad, Guyana and then the final pair of matches in Lauderhill, Florida on August 12 and 13.

West Indies squad for first Test vs India: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain),Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

Travelling Reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan.