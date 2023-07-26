After winning the Test series 1-0, India men’s cricket team shift focus to the shorter format of the game against the West Indies. It starts with a three-match ODI series followed by five T20Is.

The ODI series holds extra meaning considering it is a chance for India to iron out their issues ahead of the ODI World Cup later in the year. West Indies, though, have no such forward-looking approach after failing to qualify for the tournament for the first time.

The ODI series will witness the first two matches being played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados (July 27 and 29) before moving to Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad (August 1).

We take a look at how the two teams match-up in the ODI format:

India vs West Indies head-to-head

Matches: 139

India won: 70

West Indies: 63

No Result: 4

Tied: 2

India vs West Indies recent ODI matches

India are on a eight match winning run against West Indies in ODI cricket. The last time Windies got the better of India was on December 15, 2019, with a 8-wicket win in Chennai.

6 Feb 2022: India won by 6 wickets

9 Feb 2022: India won by 44 runs

11 Feb 2022: India won by 96 runs

22 July 2022: India won by 3 runs

24 July 2022: India won by 2 wickets

27 July 2022: India won by 119 runs (DLS method)

India vs West Indies ODIs in the Caribbean

Matches: 42

India won: 19

West Indies won: 20

No Result: 3

Most recent India vs West Indies ODI matches in Caribbean

India are on a seven match unbeaten run in ODIs against West Indies in the Caribbean. The last time India lost a contest was on 2 July, 2017 with Windies winning by 11 runs. West Indies have not won an ODI series against India at home since 2006.

8 August 2019: No result

11 August 2019: India won by 59 runs

14 August 2019: India won by 6 wickets

22 July 2022: India won by 3 runs

24 July 2022: India won by 2 wickets

27 July 2022: India won by 119 runs (DLS method)

Other records and stats of note in matches involving India and West Indies

Highest innings total (overall): India 481/5 at Indore in December 2011

Highest innings total (in West Indies): India 339/6 at Kingston in June 2009

Lowest innings total (overall): India 100 at Ahmedabad in November 1993

Lowest innings total (in West Indies): West Indies 121 at Port of Spain in April 1997

Biggest victory (overall): India won by 224 runs at Brabourne in October 2018

Biggest victory (in West Indies): India won by 119 runs at Port of Spain in July 2022

Most runs: Virat Kohli – 2261 runs from 42 matches

Highest score (overall): Virender Sehwag – 219 runs from 208 balls at Indore in December 2011

Highest score (in West Indies): Desmond Haynes – 152* from 126 balls at Georgetown in March 1989

Most centuries: Virat Kohli (9)

Most fifties (or more): Virat Kohli (20)

Most sixes: Rohit Sharma (35)

Most ducks: Sachin Tendulkar (5)

Most runs in a series: Chris Gayle (455 runs from 7 matches)

Most wickets: Courtney Walsh (44)

Best bowling figures: Anil Kumble 6/12

Most five-wicket hauls in an innings: Mervyn Dillon (2)

Most runs conceded by a bowler: Kemar Roach (88 runs from 10 overs)

Most wickets in a series: Patrick Patterson (17 wickets in 1987/88)

Most wicketkeeping dismissals: MS Dhoni (47)

Most wicketkeeping dismissals in an innings: Denesh Ramdin (5)

Most catches: Vivian Richards (26)

Most catches in an innings: Rahul Dravid (4)

Most catches in a series: Vivian Richards (8)

Highest partnership: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (246 runs)

Most matches played: Shivnarine Chanderpaul (46)

Most matches as captain: Viv Richards (20)