West Indies vs England: Write Chris Gayle and Windies off at your own peril after carnage in 4th ODI
England are the highest-ranked ODI side in the world. If the West Indies are able to push them like they did, every other team should beware.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: No question of negotiations over Wing Commander Abhinandan's return, clarifies India
-
Wing Commander Abhinandan in Pakistan custody should be given Prisoner of War status; cases like pilot Nachiketa's tell us why
-
No agreement between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in Hanoi; leaders leave summit venue before scheduled signing ceremony
-
Jet Airways likely to ground dozen more planes on non-payment to lessors, may trim its fleet by March-end
-
‘Why shouldn’t I hold an opinion?’: Meghalaya guv Tathagata Roy on Kashmir, social media trolls and secularism
-
Sonchiriya review: Abhishek Chaubey's subversion of the dacoit drama is powerful and engaging
-
Burying the Massacred: In the Shade of Kalandari
-
No Nation for Women: Journalist Priyanka Dubey on her searing reportage on rape in India
-
With Rio Open title, Laslo Djere gives demonstration of grit in the face of heartbreaking personal circumstances
-
India-Pakistan Tensions LIVE updates: पूरा देश एक है और वीर जवानों के साथ खड़ा है- PM मोदी
-
देश अभिनन्दन की वापसी के लिए व्याकुल और प्रधान सेवक सत्ता वापसी के लिए: कांग्रेस
-
पाकिस्तान ने रद्द की समझौता एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन सर्विस, अटारी बॉर्डर पर फंसे पाक नागरिक
-
येदियुरप्पा बोले- Air Strike से BJP को होगा चुनावी फायदा, वीके सिंह ने कहा- मैं सहमत नहीं
-
अजीत डोभाल ने US विदेश मंत्री से बात की, अमेरिका ने भारत की कार्रवाई का समर्थन किया
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
A week or so ago I was sitting with my father-in-law, a cricket fan from the 1960s, when he asked if I thought Chris Gayle would be making any runs going forward. My answer? “No!”
Pronouncing on when a player’s skills has diminished to the point where his team is better off without him can be a dicey exercise — you write off players, especially great ones, at your own risk.
It’s just that Gayle, to my eyes at least, had seemed past his best when I had seen him bat recently. And with the West Indies having a number of young players coming to the fore, maybe it was time to look to the future. Furthermore, the big Jamaican was almost immobile, being regularly outscored by his batting partners, and seemed more likely to get out than he was to score.
Chris Gayle smashed 162 off just 97 deliveries in the fourth ODI at Grenada. AP
I understood, of course, the selector’s willingness to bring him back and trying to get him at his best for the approaching World Cup. Indeed, it would be a very brave decision to leave out someone of his reputation and capabilities.
What I thought was that Gayle was no longer Gayle. He was still capable of standing up and smashing a few sixes — he’ll probably be able to do that when he’s a hundred years old — but the dominant Chris Gayle, the Chris Gayle West Indian fans loved and opponents feared, was gone, I thought… forever.
I was wrong.
In this current One Day International (ODI) series, the powerful opening batsman is showing that he’s as dangerous and as dominant as ever. He scored 125 off 129 balls and 50 off 63 balls in the first two games in Barbados. He lit up the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada with a savage 162 off just 97 deliveries during the fourth game of the series, the third being abandoned due to rain.
In Barbados, it was apparent that Gayle had sought to employ a studious start before expanding his range. Not that it is a new approach for him — we have seen him do it occasionally. But just as often, or even more so, he has blazed away from early in his innings. He has scripted some amazing innings at blinding rates by going hard from the start. Sometimes, however, it has led to his early downfall.
The cautious start that blossoms into the full-fledged assault seems to be more his way these days. The "Universe Boss", as he styles himself, is now 39, and this tactic seems to be a nod, or even a concession, to his advancing years.
In the first Barbados game, he was 12 off 36 balls when he struck his first boundary, a six over long on off Moeen Ali. He was 26 off 54 when he slammed his second, again over long on and again off the same bowler.
His start, then, was laboured, and it would all have turned out badly had he been taken, as he should have been, when he offered a simple catch to Jason Roy off Liam Plunkett when batting on 9. In the end, none could quarrel with the runs he scored or the rate at which he scored them.
In the second game, he began cautiously as well. Batting conditions were slightly more difficult and so he’d have felt reasonably satisfied with his innings, though the strike rate was, for him, a rather pedestrian 79.3.
It was in this last game, however, that he really turned it on. Batting second and chasing a colossal 419, Gayle still took a few deliveries, eight to be exact, to get acclimatised to the conditions before depositing Chris Woakes over deep square leg for his first six. It was the first of 14 and they were accompanied by 11 fours.
It was a game of sixes. There were a record 46 of them — 22 by the West Indies and 24 by England. Jos Buttler struck 12 of them in the process of smashing a brutal 150 off just 77 balls. He and captain Eoin Morgan, who made 103 off 88, combined to add 204, and were the ones mainly responsible for the huge total the home side had to chase.
Yet, though they eventually fell 29 runs short, scoring 389, Caribbean fans would hardly complain, in hindsight, about the visitor’s total, for it allowed them to witness their biggest batting star at his extraordinary best.
Hitting the long ball comes easily to the big opening batsman. There is, often, a certain degree of nonchalance about his strokeplay, especially when he is hitting down the ground. "This is getting ridiculous now!" exclaimed Nick Knight on commentary after one lazy hit over long on off Ali. It just all seemed so casual, as if the batsman were taking a Sunday afternoon stroll in his neighbourhood.
While Gayle remained in the middle, the West Indies appeared to be sauntering to victory. When he fell, however, bowled by a full delivery from Ben Stokes, everyone was sure it was all over. There was 124 still to get and it is a credit to the batsmen that remained that they were able to get so close.
England are the highest-ranked ODI side in the world. If the West Indies are able to push them like they did, every other team should beware. Those who dismiss the chances of the men from the Caribbean may have to eat their words — just like Gayle has made me eat mine.
Updated Date:
Feb 28, 2019 14:33:32 IST
Also See
West Indies vs England: Teams gear up to fine-tune World Cup strategies in upcoming ODI series
West Indies vs England: Series still level after incessant rain washes out third ODI in Grenada
West Indies vs England: Jason Roy, Joe Root crash Chris Gayle's party as visitors go 1-0 up with record chase in 1st ODI