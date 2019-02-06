Antigua: Cricket West Indies president Dave Cameron on Tuesday criticised the ICC's "punitive" and "crippling" decision to ban captain Jason Holder for the third Test against England in St Lucia.

The all-rounder was suspended and fined 40 percent of his match fee for a slow over-rate during the Caribbean side's famous 10-wicket thrashing of England in the second Test at Antigua.

Holder has scored 229 runs and taken seven wickets in the series so far as the Windies have shown signs of a revival in claiming an unassailable 2-0 lead.

"We will, of course, abide by the ICC ruling, but we have to wonder if such punitive action at a pivotal stage of the series is good for cricket," said Cameron.

"What a shame if the series is remembered not for the sparkling play of the reinvigorated West Indies players but for a crippling decision made by a rule that ought to be modified."

The ICC said in a statement on Monday that the Windies were two overs short of their target for the match and also fined all of the hosts' other players 20 percent of their match fees.

The 27-year-old Holder was also found guilty of a slow over-rate during his team's third Test defeat by Sri Lanka last June.

Opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite will skipper the side in Holder's absence, with seamer Keemo Paul called up to replace Holder in the squad.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been included, despite the death of his mother during the second Test.