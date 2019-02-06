First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 3rd T20I Feb 03, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
PAK in SA | 2nd T20I Feb 03, 2019
SA Vs PAK
South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
PAK in SA Feb 06, 2019
SA vs PAK
SuperSport Park, Centurion
IND in NZ Feb 08, 2019
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies vs England: Windies cricket boss Dave Cameron slams 'crippling' Jason Holder ban over slow over-rate

Jason Holder was suspended and fined 40 percent of his match fee for a slow over-rate during the Caribbean side's famous 10-wicket thrashing of England in the second Test at Antigua.

Agence France-Presse, Feb 06, 2019 13:33:00 IST

Antigua: Cricket West Indies president Dave Cameron on Tuesday criticised the ICC's "punitive" and "crippling" decision to ban captain Jason Holder for the third Test against England in St Lucia.

The all-rounder was suspended and fined 40 percent of his match fee for a slow over-rate during the Caribbean side's famous 10-wicket thrashing of England in the second Test at Antigua.

File image of Jason Holder. Reuters

File image of Jason Holder. Reuters

Holder has scored 229 runs and taken seven wickets in the series so far as the Windies have shown signs of a revival in claiming an unassailable 2-0 lead.

"We will, of course, abide by the ICC ruling, but we have to wonder if such punitive action at a pivotal stage of the series is good for cricket," said Cameron.

"What a shame if the series is remembered not for the sparkling play of the reinvigorated West Indies players but for a crippling decision made by a rule that ought to be modified."

The ICC said in a statement on Monday that the Windies were two overs short of their target for the match and also fined all of the hosts' other players 20 percent of their match fees.

The 27-year-old Holder was also found guilty of a slow over-rate during his team's third Test defeat by Sri Lanka last June.

Opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite will skipper the side in Holder's absence, with seamer Keemo Paul called up to replace Holder in the squad.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been included, despite the death of his mother during the second Test.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 13:33:00 IST

Tags : Dave Cameron, England, ICC, Jason Holder, Jason Holder Ban, Keemo Paul, Kraigg Brathwaite, West Indies, West Indies Vs England, West Indies Vs England 2019

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5298 126
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all