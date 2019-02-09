West Indies vs England: Visitors recall opener Keaton Jennings and drop Ben Foakes for third Test
England's Ben Foakes, who was unable to don the wicketkeeper’s gloves in the 10-wicket Antigua defeat through injury, was passed fit but overlooked — with Jonny Bairstow back behind the stumps.
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by 146 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 39 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 NED vs SCO - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs SCO - Feb 17th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5361
|125
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3116
|115
England have recalled misfiring opener Keaton Jennings and dropped wicketkeeper Ben Foakes for the third and final Test against the West Indies, which starts in St Lucia on Saturday with the hosts already 2-0 up.
Jennings, who averages 25.86 from his 16 Tests, was dropped for the second Test in Antigua for Joe Denly, who retains his place along with fellow opener Rory Burns.
England opener Keaton Jennings was dropped for the second Test in Antigua due to poor form. Reuters
Foakes, who was unable to don the wicketkeeper’s gloves in the 10-wicket Antigua defeat through injury, was passed fit but overlooked — with Jonny Bairstow back behind the stumps.
The selectors have named a 12-man squad with Sam Curran or the recalled Mark Wood set to miss out if Ben Stokes, as expected, is fit to play after recovering from a heel injury.
England have had a torrid series, being bowled out for 77 in the first innings of the first Test in Barbados and being blown away in three days in the second in Antigua.
“There is plenty to play for in this game especially off the back of our two previous performances,” said captain Joe Root. “There is an Ashes around the corner and it is an opportunity for those guys to show how good they are and put their hand up and put in some proper performances.
“I think a lot of it comes down to a mental approach individually with the bat and I think that clarity coming into this game is really important.”
England squad for the third Test against West Indies:
Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Mark Wood.
Updated Date:
Feb 09, 2019 09:45:45 IST
