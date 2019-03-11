West Indies vs England: Visitors complete T20I series sweep after David Willey triggers another Windies batting collapse
England medium-pacer David Willey knocked over the top-order in finishing with career-best T20I figures of four for seven from three overs to take the man of the match award as Windies were demolished for 71 off just 13 overs.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 13th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 15th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Dates: Statewise full schedule; Maharashtra to vote in four phases, UP in seven
-
Rising demand for hooch during elections, used to influence voters, increases risk of more spurious liquor-related deaths
-
Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after takeoff and ‘wanted to return’, says carrier's CEO
-
BJP using air strikes in Pakistan to further political agenda, but too simplistic to say IAF ops will win Narendra Modi second term
-
Shraddha Srinath on her Bollywood debut in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies, and working with Nani in Jersey
-
IDBI Bank charts yet another revival strategy to bring banking, insurance under one roof
-
Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite climate change risks
-
Nayantara Sahgal on her new book The Fate of Butterflies, the times we live in and what lies ahead for India
-
Premier League: Liverpool restate title credentials with victory over Burnley; Arsenal end Manchester United's run
-
Loksabha Election 2019: 7 चरणों में होगा मतदान, 11 अप्रैल को पहले चरण की वोटिंग और 23 मई को मतगणना
-
इस वजह से लोकसभा चुनाव के साथ नहीं होंगे जम्मू-कश्मीर में विधानसभा चुनाव
-
IND vs AUS: पहली बार इतना बड़ा लक्ष्य देकर भी हार गई टीम इंडिया
-
गाजियाबादः CISF के कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, कहा- देश की सुरक्षा में निभाते हैं अहम भूमिका
-
ओडिशा: CM नवीन पटनायक ने किया बड़ा ऐलान, कहा- लोकसभा चुनाव में 33% टिकट महिलाओं को दिए जाएंगे
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8456
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5927
|112
|5
|Australia
|4780
|102
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Basseterre: David Willey spearheaded another rout of an indisciplined West Indies batting line-up as England completed a 3-0 sweep of the series with an eight-wicket victory in the third and final T20 International at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday.
Medium-pacer Willey knocked over the top-order in finishing with career-best T20I figures of four for seven from three overs to take the man of the match award as the hosts were demolished for 71 off just 13 overs.
England's David Willey celebrates the dismissal of Darren Bravo during the 3rd T20I. AFP
Willey's teammate and fellow all-rounder Chris Jordan was named man of the series.
Jonny Bairstow, man of the match in the first fixture in St Lucia five days earlier, then sped the visitors toward their target with 37 (31 balls, two sixes, four fours) as the whitewash was completed with almost ten overs to spare.
Bairstow fell to Devendra Bishoo with victory in sight leaving captain Eoin Morgan to cart the leg-spinner for a six and a four off successive deliveries to seal the comprehensive result.
"It's been outstanding to see guys come in and take full advantage of the opportunity in this series," said Morgan in reflecting on his team's complete dominance of the three matches.
"It takes some time to get accustomed to conditions and I thought we got better for those who were part of the ODI series as well."
Fast bowler Mark Wood, playing his first game of the T20 series in place of the fast-medium Liam Plunkett, maintained the pressure after Willey's early successes in taking three for nine while leg-spinner Adil Rashid finished off another pitiful batting effort by the world champion Caribbean side with two wickets in two overs.
Dismantled for their lowest T20 total ever, 45, on the way to a 137-run thrashing in the second match two days earlier at the same venue, Jason Holder's decision to bat first on winning the toss made no difference with Shai Hope falling to the very first ball of the match from Willey to set the tone for another collapse.
Hope's opening partner, John Campbell, making his T20I debut in place of the rested Chris Gayle, was one of four players to get into double-figures -– twice as many as on Friday -– although it made no meaningful difference to the innings.
For the West Indies, who were impressive and competitive in the preceding Test and One-Day International series, this was another piece of unwanted history as they became the first team in T20I history to be dismissed for under 75 in successive matches.
"I don’t think there was a drop in intensity from us, we just didn't bat properly in the last two matches," said Holder in dismissing suggestions that his team lacked focus in the T20 fixtures.
"We just didn't adapt to the conditions properly and that’s something for our batsmen to sort out."
Updated Date:
Mar 11, 2019 08:46:44 IST
Also See
West Indies vs England: Jonny Bairstow smashes career-best 68 as visitors grab 1-0 lead in 1st T20I
West Indies vs England: Chris Jordan's four-wicket haul helps visitors bowl Windies out for 45 as visitors win second T20I by 137 runs
Highlights, West Indies vs England, 3rd ODI at Grenada, Full Cricket Score: Rain washes match out, series still level