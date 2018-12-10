First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in BAN | 1st ODI Dec 09, 2018
BAN Vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
Border-Gavaskar Trophy | 1st Test Dec 06, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India beat Australia by 31 runs
WI in BAN Dec 11, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Dec 14, 2018
AUS vs IND
Perth Stadium, Perth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

West Indies vs England: Uncapped Joe Denly retains his place as visitors announce unchanged Test squad

Joe Denly was not required during England's 3-0 win against Sri Lanka but will once again travel as batting cover for the three Tests, ahead of Ollie Pope and his overlooked county colleague Jason Roy.

Agence France-Presse, December 10, 2018

London: England kept faith on Monday with the squad that delivered a Test whitewash in Sri Lanka, naming the same 16 players who finished that tour for the series against the Windies.

That means no place for Surrey's Ollie Pope, who was initially selected for Sri Lanka but left early to get game time with the second-tier Lions side, and a reprieve for Kent's Joe Denly.

Joe Denly in action for Kent. Twitter: @KentCricket

England's Joe Denly in action for Kent. Twitter: @KentCricket

The uncapped 32-year-old was not required during the 3-0 win but will once again travel as batting cover for the three Tests, ahead of Pope and his overlooked county colleague Jason Roy.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes was a late addition in Sri Lanka after an injury to Jonny Bairstow and takes his place as a first-choice pick after collecting man-of-the-series honours.

The 15-man one-day squad also has a familiar look as the countdown to next summer's World Cup continues.

Left-armer David Willey returns and Mark Wood is included ahead of Olly Stone, who made his bow in Sri Lanka.

England are due to play three Tests, five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals on their tour of the West Indies, which starts next month.

The T20 squad will be announced at a later date.

Test squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jimmy Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Jack Leach (Somerset), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

One-day squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2018

Tags : Cricket, England, England Cricket, Jason Roy, Joe Denly, Joe Root, West Indies, West Indies Vs England, West Indies Vs England 2018

Also See



fp-mobile


Steve Madden #Selfmade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 England 5310 108
3 South Africa 3712 106
4 New Zealand 2834 105
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3888 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all