West Indies vs England: Skipper Jason Holder says hosts still have a lot of work to do in Test series, have feet firmly grounded
West Indies captain Jason Holder insists that his team still "has a lot of work to do" to finish off a shell-shocked England when the second Test gets underway on Thursday.
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Live Now
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Live Now
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 7 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 5 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
NSSO data confirms India's job crisis: With unemployment at 45-year high of 6.1%, country can't be in denial
-
Mutually assured destruction in Karnataka: Not-so-internal rift between JD(S), Congress leaves no winners, only losers
-
Srikrishna panel probe in ICICI-Videocon case: Not just Chanda Kochhar, role of board members in the shoddy deal too warrants a deeper probe
-
Saudi crown prince to visit India in February: MBS' first State visit is opportunity to push warm bilateral to higher level
-
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool miss chance to go seven points clear at top after being held by Leicester City
-
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga could be an important film for inclusivity in mainstream Bollywood
-
US warning of communal violence ahead of LS polls worrying, but singling out India amid global rise of hate crime is a stretch
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
Many laws, failed implementation: New UN report explains why countries are unable to protect environment
-
Jind Election Results LIVE: काउंटिंग में गड़बड़ी को लेकर हंगामा, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज
-
राजस्थान: रामगढ़ से कांग्रेस की साफिया खान जीतीं, कांग्रेस ने छुआ 100 का आंकड़ा
-
नोटबंदी के बाद देश में बेरोजगारी 45 साल में सबसे अधिक, रिपोर्ट दबाए बैठी है सरकार
-
IND vs NZ, 4th ODI: विराट की गैरमौजूदगी में टीम इंडिया को मिली सबसे बड़ी हार
-
अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड मामलाः भारत लाए गए राजीव सक्सेना और दीपक तलवार, सुबह 4 बजे से ED कर रही पूछताछ
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7937
|124
|3
|New Zealand
|5402
|110
|4
|South Africa
|5393
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4812
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Antigua and Barbuda: West Indies captain Jason Holder insists that his team still "has a lot of work to do" to finish off a shell-shocked England when the second Test gets underway on Thursday.
The Caribbean side stunned Joe Root's men by a huge 381 runs in the first Test in Barbados with 27-year-old Holder memorably hitting a majestic, career-best 202.
"It's great to be 1-0 up, but that's history. We are happy to be leading in the series but we have our feet firmly on the ground," said Holder at North Sound on Wednesday on the eve of the second game in a three-match series.
Jason Holder at a practice session ahead of the Antigua Test. Reuters
"We are not focusing on what happened before in Barbados. We are looking forward to this match and what we have ahead of us.
"There is still work to be done -- a lot of work still to be done -- but we know as long as we continue to work hard we will get the results we are looking for. I want to see us come out again and show that we can play well again and win again."
Holder, who this week became the number one in the all-rounder world rankings, said all 14 members of the West Indies squad are fully fit and available for selection.
The only slight doubt surrounds fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, who hurt his toe in Barbados.
Meanwhile, Joe Denly will make his England debut in the match, replacing out-of-form opener Keaton Jennings, captain Joe Root said Wednesday.
Denly, 32, comes into the team after Jennings managed just 17 and 14 in the first Test.
Root named a 12-man squad for the match at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium with Stuart Broad and Jack Leach also in contention, having missed out on a place in the side for the first Test.
"It gives Joe an opportunity," Root said. "It's disappointing for Keaton, he's done some excellent things and he will continue to work on developing his game and be a big part of this squad."
Denly made his international debut back in 2009, playing in the one-day and Twenty20 sides but had to wait for almost a decade before winning a recall.
He marked that occasion when he took four wickets with his leg-spin in a T20 victory over Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has temporarily left the tour and returned home.
"Adil Rashid will leave the party during the second Test to return home as his wife is expecting their second child," said the England team on Twitter.
"He will return ahead of the ODIs."
Rashid bowled just 26 overs in Barbados, going wicketless in the defeat.
West Indies squad: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel,Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican
England squad: Joe Root (c) Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Jimmy
Updated Date:
Jan 31, 2019 13:25:44 IST
Also See
West Indies vs England: Demolition at Barbados a sign of Windies' coming of age as visitors pay for poor selection, lack of fight
West Indies vs England: Visitors' batsmen lacked guts and determination at Barbados, laments coach Trevor Bayliss
West Indies vs England: Kemar Roach rates five-wicket haul 'special', says he wants to deliver for Windies for 'as long as possible'